CONCERT POP ROCK 70S SALLE DES FETES DE BERAT Bérat

SALLE DES FETES DE BERAT PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Bérat Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
8
Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-30 20:30:00
fin : 2026-01-30 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-01-30

Concert pop rock années 70, tribute à Janis Joplin.
par Kozmic Soul Shakers.

Pink Floyd, Bowie,the Beatles

entrée 10 euros
prévente 8 euros sur helloasso:
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/choeurquibat/evenements/concert-tribute-janis-joplin-pop-70
SALLE DES FETES DE BERAT PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Bérat 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

English :

70s pop rock concert, tribute to Janis Joplin.
by Kozmic Soul Shakers.

Pink Floyd, Bowie,the Beatles

admission 10 euros
presale 8 euros on helloasso:
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/choeurquibat/evenements/concert-tribute-janis-joplin-pop-70

L’événement CONCERT POP ROCK 70S Bérat a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE