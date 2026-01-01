CONCERT POP ROCK 70S SALLE DES FETES DE BERAT Bérat
CONCERT POP ROCK 70S SALLE DES FETES DE BERAT Bérat vendredi 30 janvier 2026.
CONCERT POP ROCK 70S
SALLE DES FETES DE BERAT PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Bérat Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
8
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-30 20:30:00
fin : 2026-01-30 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-30
Concert pop rock années 70, tribute à Janis Joplin.
par Kozmic Soul Shakers.
Pink Floyd, Bowie,the Beatles
entrée 10 euros
prévente 8 euros sur helloasso:
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/choeurquibat/evenements/concert-tribute-janis-joplin-pop-70
English :
70s pop rock concert, tribute to Janis Joplin.
by Kozmic Soul Shakers.
Pink Floyd, Bowie,the Beatles
admission 10 euros
presale 8 euros on helloasso:
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/choeurquibat/evenements/concert-tribute-janis-joplin-pop-70
L’événement CONCERT POP ROCK 70S Bérat a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE