Concert PROTOJE (+ Davojah), Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc, Bordeaux

Concert PROTOJE (+ Davojah) Jeudi 26 mars, 19h30 Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc Gironde

25 € en prévente / 18 € en prévente Carte Jeune (présentation obligatoire à l’entrée – seulement 20 places) / 28 € sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-26T19:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-26T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-26T19:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-26T23:00:00+01:00

BANZAI BORDEAUX présente :

Concert exceptionnel de l’un des plus grands noms du reggae actuel avec PROTOJE. Après avoir sillonné les plus grands festivals mondiaux (Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, Rototom Sunsplash, Reggae Sumfest, Summerjam, Dour, Les Eurockéennes, No Logo…), le prodige jamaïcain vient enflammer Bordeaux.

En collaboration avec Baco Records.

Lieu

Salle du Grand Parc

39 cours de Luze, 33300 Bordeaux

Tram C – arrêt Émile Counord

Tarifs

– 25 € en prévente

– 18 € en prévente Carte Jeune (présentation obligatoire à l’entrée – seulement 20 places)

– 28 € sur place

Billetterie

https://bit.ly/ProtojeBordeaux

https://link.dice.fm/ic40ffdbc6e5

Foodtrucks sur place

_________

PROTOJE – Reggae – Jamaïque

On doit à Protoje des hits incontournables qui ont marqué la scène reggae actuelle : Who Knows, Rasta Love, Kingston Be Wise, Switch It Up, Really Like You…

Dès ses premiers morceaux, il s’est rapidement élevé au rang des plus grosses têtes d’affiche du genre et s’y maintient grâce à une vision artistique singulière, appliquant à son reggae des influences hip-hop, parfois soul, R&B, trap, dub et même rock. Toujours surprenant, authentique et en avance sur son temps.

Son talent constant lui a valu plusieurs nominations aux Grammy Awards et des centaines de concerts à travers le monde, sur les scènes des plus grands festivals. Avec la création de son collectif The In.Digg. Nation, il a également largement contribué à la diffusion d’une nouvelle génération d’artistes du mouvement Reggae Revival.

Listen : https://open.spotify.com/…/7BGR8y1VZAWK2oR4zD9COr…

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/protoje/

1ère partie : DAVOJAH & JÇÃO

Newcomer de la scène reggae française, on le retrouve notamment sur le dernier album de Biga*Ranx, mais aussi sur ceux de Taiwan MC ou Atili.

Listen : https://open.spotify.com/…/6R2huROs281QJOTymMkaM9…

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/davojahmusic

La figure incontournable du reggae, Protoje, revient sur scène pour son prochain concert le 26 mars, accompagné de Davojah en première partie. Concert Reggae

Banzaï Lab