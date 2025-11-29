Concert Qadisha Rue Aristide Briand Cognac

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Rue Aristide Briand Eglise Saint Léger Cognac Charente

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-11-29 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29 19:00:00

2025-11-29

Chants sacrés d’Orient et d’Occident
Rue Aristide Briand Eglise Saint Léger Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 50 75 95 81  contact.qadisha@gmail.com

English :

Sacred songs from East and West

German :

Heilige Gesänge aus dem Osten und dem Westen

Italiano :

Canti sacri da Oriente e Occidente

Espanol :

Cantos sagrados de Oriente y Occidente

L’événement Concert Qadisha Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par Destination Cognac