Concert Qadisha Rue Aristide Briand Cognac samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Concert Qadisha
Rue Aristide Briand Eglise Saint Léger Cognac Charente
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Début : 2025-11-29 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29 19:00:00
2025-11-29
Chants sacrés d’Orient et d’Occident
Rue Aristide Briand Eglise Saint Léger Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 50 75 95 81 contact.qadisha@gmail.com
English :
Sacred songs from East and West
German :
Heilige Gesänge aus dem Osten und dem Westen
Italiano :
Canti sacri da Oriente e Occidente
Espanol :
Cantos sagrados de Oriente y Occidente
