Concert Rap Beat box chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort

Concert Rap Beat box

chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Lapérouse Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-12 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-12 23:00:00

2025-12-12

Concert avec JOVY, BREZ et YZAELMALICE

dans le cadre de la saison du LABO Communauté d’Agglomération Rochefort Océan

chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Lapérouse Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 17 80 musiquesactuelles@agglo-rochefortocean.fr

English : Concert Rap Beat box

Rap and Beatbox Concert

With JOVY, BREZ, and YZAELMALICE

as part of the LABO season Communauté d’Agglomération Rochefort Océan

German : Konzert Rap Beat box

Rap- und Beatbox-Konzert

Mit JOVY, BREZ und YZAELMALICE

im Rahmen der Saison des LABO Communauté d’Agglomération Rochefort Océan

Italiano :

Concerto con JOVY, BREZ e YZAELMALICE

nell’ambito della stagione LABO Communauté d’Agglomération Rochefort Océan

Espanol :

Concierto con JOVY, BREZ y YZAELMALICE

en el marco de la temporada LABO Communauté d’Agglomération Rochefort Océan

