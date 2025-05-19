Concert Récital Michel Dalberto Piano – Nancy, 19 mai 2025 20:00, Nancy.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concert Récital Michel Dalberto Piano 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Lundi 2025-05-19 20:00:00

fin : 2025-05-19 22:00:00

2025-05-19

Récital du très grand pianiste international Michel Dalberto

Si les premiers pas de Michel Dalberto annonçaient Mozart, c’est évidemment en Schubert que le génie s’est montré à plein. C’est pour lui qu’il a osé ce que personne n’avait jamais osé tout. Les Schubert de Michel Dalberto sont bâtis comme des cathédrales. Magnétique sans être impulsif, maître jusqu’au bout de son discours, on sent chez lui une intégrité de musicien que l’irréflexion et la mièvrerie agacent. Que l’on écoute ses fortissimos volcaniques ou la tenue des tempos pour s’en convaincre… écrit Julien Hanck pour Backtrack.

Schubert fera évidemment partie du programme de ce concert, tout comme Liszt qui est un autre pilier de la carrière de ce fabuleux pianiste, sans oublier Bellini et Verdi, un pur régal.

Tout public

3 rue Victor Poirel

3 rue Victor Poirel
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Recital by the great international pianist Michel Dalberto

If Michel Dalberto’s first steps heralded Mozart, it was obviously in Schubert that his genius showed itself to the full. It was for him that he dared what no one else had ever dared: everything. Michel Dalberto’s Schubert works are built like cathedrals. Magnetic without being impulsive, a master to the end of his discourse, one senses in him the integrity of a musician who is annoyed by thoughtlessness and mawkishness. Just listen to his volcanic fortissimos or the way he holds his tempos… writes Julien Hanck for Backtrack.

Schubert will of course be part of this concert’s program, as will Liszt, another pillar of this fabulous pianist’s career, not forgetting Bellini and Verdi, a pure delight.

Online ticketing.

German :

Recital des sehr großen internationalen Pianisten Michel Dalberto

Wenn Michel Dalbertos erste Schritte Mozart ankündigten, so war es natürlich Schubert, bei dem sich das Genie in vollem Umfang zeigte. Für ihn wagte er, was noch nie jemand gewagt hatte: alles. Michel Dalbertos Schuberts sind wie Kathedralen gebaut. Magnetisch, ohne impulsiv zu sein, meisterhaft bis zum Ende seiner Rede, spürt man bei ihm die Integrität eines Musikers, den Unreflektiertheit und Rührseligkeit nerven. Man höre sich seine vulkanischen Fortissimo oder die Einhaltung der Tempi an, um sich davon zu überzeugen… » schreibt Julien Hanck für Backtrack.

Schubert wird natürlich Teil des Konzertprogramms sein, ebenso wie Liszt, der ein weiterer Eckpfeiler in der Karriere dieses fabelhaften Pianisten ist, und nicht zu vergessen Bellini und Verdi ein reines Vergnügen.

Online-Ticketverkauf.

Italiano :

Recital del grande pianista internazionale Michel Dalberto

Se i primi passi di Michel Dalberto hanno preannunciato Mozart, è ovviamente in Schubert che il suo genio ha brillato. È per lui che ha osato ciò che nessun altro aveva mai osato: tutto. Gli Schubert di Michel Dalberto sono costruiti come cattedrali. Magnetico senza essere impulsivo, maestro fino alla fine del suo discorso, si percepisce in lui l’integrità di un musicista infastidito dalla sconsideratezza e dalla sdolcinatezza. Basta ascoltare i suoi vulcanici fortissimi o il modo in cui tiene i tempi… scrive Julien Hanck per Backtrack.

Schubert sarà ovviamente in programma per questo concerto, così come Liszt, un altro pilastro nella carriera di questo favoloso pianista, senza dimenticare Bellini e Verdi, una pura delizia.

Biglietti disponibili online.

Espanol :

Recital del gran pianista internacional Michel Dalberto

Si los primeros pasos de Michel Dalberto presagiaban a Mozart, fue evidentemente en Schubert donde su genio brilló. Por él se atrevió a lo que nadie se había atrevido nunca: a todo. Los Schubert de Michel Dalberto están construidos como catedrales. Magnético sin ser impulsivo, maestro hasta el final de su discurso, se percibe en él la entereza de un músico al que molestan la irreflexión y la sensiblería. Basta con escuchar sus fortissimos volcánicos o la forma en que mantiene los tempos… escribe Julien Hanck para Backtrack.

Schubert estará obviamente en el programa de este concierto, al igual que Liszt, otro pilar en la carrera de este fabuloso pianista, sin olvidar a Bellini y Verdi, una pura delicia.

Entradas disponibles en línea.

