CONCERT RED BEANS & PEPPER SAUCE Montpellier samedi 18 octobre 2025.

100 Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-18

2025-10-18

Avec leur nouvel opus, Supernova, les Red Beans & Pepper Sauce livrent un album incandescent où classic rock et soul fusionnent avec une intensité rare riffs puissants, rythmes envoûtants et voix saisissante ! Le groupe puise ses inspirations chez Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Sly & The Family Stone, Lenny Kravitz, Deep Purple, Mother’s Finest.

English :

With their new opus, Supernova, Red Beans & Pepper Sauce deliver an incandescent album where classic rock and soul fuse with a rare intensity: powerful riffs, bewitching rhythms and gripping vocals! The band draws its inspiration from Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Sly & The Family Stone, Lenny Kravitz, Deep Purple and Mother?s Finest.

German :

Mit ihrem neuen Werk Supernova liefern die Red Beans & Pepper Sauce ein glühendes Album, auf dem Classic Rock und Soul mit seltener Intensität verschmelzen: mächtige Riffs, fesselnde Rhythmen und eine packende Stimme! Die Band schöpft ihre Inspirationen aus Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Sly & The Family Stone, Lenny Kravitz, Deep Purple, Mother?s Finest.

Italiano :

Con il loro nuovo lavoro, Supernova, i Red Beans & Pepper Sauce realizzano un album incandescente in cui rock classico e soul si fondono con un’intensità rara: riff potenti, ritmi ammalianti e voci avvincenti! La band trae ispirazione da Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Sly & The Family Stone, Lenny Kravitz, Deep Purple e Mother’s Finest.

Espanol :

Con su nueva obra, Supernova, Red Beans & Pepper Sauce ofrecen un álbum incandescente en el que el rock clásico y el soul se funden con una intensidad poco común: ¡riffs potentes, ritmos hechizantes y voces apasionantes! La banda se inspira en Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Sly & The Family Stone, Lenny Kravitz, Deep Purple y Mother’s Finest.

