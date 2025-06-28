Concert Reggae Akylisso The Roof Vercors Bourg-de-Péage 28 juin 2025 20:00
Drôme
Concert Reggae Akylisso The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs Bourg-de-Péage Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-28 20:00:00
fin : 2025-06-28 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
Venez vous ambiancer au concert Reggae du groupe AKYLISSO le samedi 28 juin à 20h !
.
The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs
Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 38 22 contact-vercors@theroof.fr
English :
Come and enjoy the Reggae concert by AKYLISSO on Saturday June 28 at 8pm!
German :
Lassen Sie sich beim Reggae-Konzert der Gruppe AKYLISSO am Samstag, den 28. Juni um 20 Uhr in Stimmung bringen!
Italiano :
Venite a godervi il concerto reggae di AKYLISSO sabato 28 giugno alle 20.00!
Espanol :
Ven a disfrutar del concierto de Reggae de AKYLISSO el sábado 28 de junio a las 20.00 horas
L’événement Concert Reggae Akylisso Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par Valence Romans Tourisme