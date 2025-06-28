Concert Reggae Akylisso The Roof Vercors Bourg-de-Péage 28 juin 2025 20:00

Drôme

Concert Reggae Akylisso The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Début : 2025-06-28 20:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28 23:00:00

2025-06-28

Venez vous ambiancer au concert Reggae du groupe AKYLISSO le samedi 28 juin à 20h !

The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs

The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs
Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 38 22 contact-vercors@theroof.fr

English :

Come and enjoy the Reggae concert by AKYLISSO on Saturday June 28 at 8pm!

German :

Lassen Sie sich beim Reggae-Konzert der Gruppe AKYLISSO am Samstag, den 28. Juni um 20 Uhr in Stimmung bringen!

Italiano :

Venite a godervi il concerto reggae di AKYLISSO sabato 28 giugno alle 20.00!

Espanol :

Ven a disfrutar del concierto de Reggae de AKYLISSO el sábado 28 de junio a las 20.00 horas

