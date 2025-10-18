Concert reggae Charleville-Mézières

Concert reggae Charleville-Mézières samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Concert reggae

Le Forum Charleville-Mézières Ardennes

Après le succès des deux premières éditions, l’association Tlaxnai propose une troisième soirée reggae au Forum.Marijah & The Root Sense ouvriront la soirée avec une voix soul, puissante et engagée, transmettant des messages de paix et d’amour à travers des riddims envoûtants.Spectacular, figure emblématique du reggae/dancehall jamaïcain, prendra ensuite le relais, accompagné par les incontournables Conquering Sound pour un show vibrant mêlant racines reggae et énergie dancehall.Enfin, Twan Tee viendra apporter sa vision singulière, avec des productions originales qui croisent reggae/ dub, bass music, dancehall et trap.Prévente La Bourbonnade, Le Vert Bock, La Plaque Tournante et en ligne sur HelloAsso.

Le Forum Charleville-Mézières 08000 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 32 41 71 1000pj@mairie-charlevillemezieres.fr

English :

Following the success of the first two editions, the Tlaxnai association is offering a third reggae evening at the Forum.Marijah & The Root Sense will open the evening with powerful, soulful vocals, conveying messages of peace and love through spellbinding riddims.Spectacular, the emblematic figure of Jamaican reggae/dancehall, will then take over, accompanied by Conquering Sound for a vibrant show blending reggae roots and dancehall energy.Finally, Twan Tee will bring his singular vision, with original productions that cross reggae/ dub, bass music, dancehall and trap.Pre-sales: La Bourbonnade, Le Vert Bock, La Plaque Tournante and online on HelloAsso.

German :

Marijah & The Root Sense eröffnen den Abend mit ihrer souligen, kraftvollen und engagierten Stimme, die Botschaften von Frieden und Liebe über ihre fesselnden Riddims vermittelt.Spectacular, die Symbolfigur des jamaikanischen Reggae/Dancehall, übernimmt dann die Bühne, begleitet von den unumgänglichen Conquering Sound für eine vibrierende Show, die Reggae-Wurzeln mit Dancehall-Energie verbindet.Schließlich wird Twan Tee seine einzigartige Vision einbringen, mit originellen Produktionen, die Reggae/Dub, Bassmusik, Dancehall und Trap miteinander verbinden.Vorverkauf La Bourbonnade, Le Vert Bock, La Plaque Tournante und online auf HelloAsso.

Italiano :

Marijah & The Root Sense apriranno la serata con la loro voce potente e soul, trasmettendo messaggi di pace e amore attraverso i loro incantati riddim.Spectacular, figura emblematica del reggae/dancehall giamaicano, sarà poi accompagnato da Conquering Sound per uno spettacolo vibrante che combina radici reggae ed energia dancehall. Infine, Twan Tee porterà la sua visione singolare, con produzioni originali che combinano reggae/dub, bass music, dancehall e trap.Prevendite: La Bourbonnade, Le Vert Bock, La Plaque Tournante e online su HelloAsso.

Espanol :

Marijah & The Root Sense abrirán la velada con sus potentes y conmovedoras voces, transmitiendo mensajes de paz y amor a través de sus hechizantes riddims.A continuación, Spectacular, figura emblemática del reggae/dancehall jamaicano, tomará el relevo, acompañado por Conquering Sound para un vibrante espectáculo que mezcla las raíces del reggae y la energía del dancehall.Por último, Twan Tee aportará su singular visión, con producciones originales que combinan reggae/dub, bass music, dancehall y trap.Venta anticipada: La Bourbonnade, Le Vert Bock, La Plaque Tournante y en línea en HelloAsso.

