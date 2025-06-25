CONCERT RÉTROSPECTIVE ANNÉE 70/80 ET 90 Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens 25 juin 2025 20:30
Haute-Garonne
CONCERT RÉTROSPECTIVE ANNÉE 70/80 ET 90
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès
PLACE JEAN JAURÈS
Saint-Gaudens
Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-06-25 20:30:00
fin : 2025-06-25
2025-06-25
Rétrospective année 70/80 et 90 !
Venez nombreux ! .
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès PLACE JEAN JAURÈS
Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 78 43
English :
A retrospective of the 70s, 80s and 90s!
German :
Rückblick auf die Jahre 70/80 und 90!
Italiano :
Uno sguardo agli anni ’70, ’80 e ’90!
Espanol :
Un repaso a los años 70, 80 y 90
