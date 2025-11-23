Concert Rhoda Scott & Gospel’Source Festival Gospel en Bray Hodeng-Hodenger

Concert Rhoda Scott & Gospel’Source Festival Gospel en Bray Hodeng-Hodenger dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

Concert Rhoda Scott & Gospel’Source Festival Gospel en Bray

Route Principale Hodeng-Hodenger Seine-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-23 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Ne manquez pas l’événement culturel et musical incontournable du Pays de Bray !

Le festival Gospel en Bray revient pour sa 16e édition, avec un programme riche en artistes de renom !

Profitez du concert de la marraine du festival, Rhoda Scott, en compagnie des talentueux artistes du groupe Gospel’Source, mené par Evelyne Pèlerin Ngo Maa, pour un moment de partage et d’émotion exceptionnel dans la magnifique église Saint-Denis d’Hodeng-Hodenger !

Au-delà des concerts, profitez également de masterclass, expositions et conférences pour une immersion complète dans l’univers du gospel du 10 au 30 novembre !

Ne manquez pas l’événement culturel et musical incontournable du Pays de Bray !

Le festival Gospel en Bray revient pour sa 16e édition, avec un programme riche en artistes de renom !

Profitez du concert de la marraine du festival, Rhoda Scott, en compagnie des talentueux artistes du groupe Gospel’Source, mené par Evelyne Pèlerin Ngo Maa, pour un moment de partage et d’émotion exceptionnel dans la magnifique église Saint-Denis d’Hodeng-Hodenger !

Au-delà des concerts, profitez également de masterclass, expositions et conférences pour une immersion complète dans l’univers du gospel du 10 au 30 novembre ! .

Route Principale Hodeng-Hodenger 76780 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 6 11 13 40 17 gospelenbray@gmail.com

English : Concert Rhoda Scott & Gospel’Source Festival Gospel en Bray

Don’t miss Pays de Bray’s not-to-be-missed cultural and musical event!

The Gospel en Bray festival returns for its 16th edition, with a program packed with renowned artists!

Enjoy a concert by the festival’s godmother, Rhoda Scott, accompanied by the talented artists of the Gospel’Source group, led by Evelyne Pèlerin Ngo Maa, for an exceptional moment of sharing and emotion in the magnificent Saint-Denis church in Hodeng-Hodenger!

Beyond the concerts, enjoy masterclasses, exhibitions and conferences for a complete immersion in the world of gospel from November 10 to 30!

German :

Verpassen Sie nicht das unumgängliche kulturelle und musikalische Ereignis im Pays de Bray!

Das Festival Gospel en Bray kehrt für seine 16. Ausgabe mit einem Programm voller renommierter Künstler zurück!

Genießen Sie das Konzert der Schirmherrin des Festivals, Rhoda Scott, zusammen mit den talentierten Künstlern der Gruppe Gospel’Source, die von Evelyne Pèlerin Ngo Maa geleitet wird, für einen außergewöhnlichen Moment des Teilens und der Emotionen in der wunderschönen Kirche Saint-Denis in Hodeng-Hodenger!

Neben den Konzerten können Sie vom 10. bis 30. November auch von Meisterkursen, Ausstellungen und Vorträgen profitieren, um vollständig in die Welt des Gospels einzutauchen!

Italiano :

Non perdetevi questo imperdibile evento culturale e musicale nel Pays de Bray!

Il festival Gospel en Bray torna per la sua 16ª edizione, con un programma ricco di artisti di fama!

Godetevi il concerto della madrina del festival, Rhoda Scott, accompagnata dai talentuosi artisti del gruppo Gospel’Source, guidato da Evelyne Pèlerin Ngo Maa, per un eccezionale momento di condivisione e di emozione nella magnifica chiesa di Saint-Denis a Hodeng-Hodenger!

Oltre ai concerti, dal 10 al 30 novembre si terranno masterclass, mostre e conferenze per immergersi nel mondo della musica gospel!

Espanol :

No se pierda esta cita cultural y musical ineludible en el Pays de Bray

El festival Gospel en Bray llega a su 16ª edición con un programa repleto de artistas de renombre

Disfrute del concierto de la madrina del festival, Rhoda Scott, acompañada por los talentosos artistas del grupo Gospel’Source, dirigido por Evelyne Pèlerin Ngo Maa, para vivir un momento excepcional de convivencia y emoción en la magnífica iglesia de Saint-Denis de Hodeng-Hodenger

Además de los conciertos, habrá clases magistrales, exposiciones y conferencias para sumergirse en el mundo de la música gospel del 10 al 30 de noviembre

L’événement Concert Rhoda Scott & Gospel’Source Festival Gospel en Bray Hodeng-Hodenger a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par Office de tourisme des 4 Rivières en Bray