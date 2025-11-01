Concert Rien dans ton folk Bistrot Culture Ainay-le-Château

Concert Rien dans ton folk Bistrot Culture Ainay-le-Château samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Concert Rien dans ton folk

Bistrot Culture 1 rue de L’ Horloge Ainay-le-Château Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-01 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Rien dans ton folk , trio berruyer de chansons humoristiques dans une ambiance country/folk sera à la salle des fêtes d’Ainay le Château le samedi 1 novembre à partir de 21h. Possibilité de commencer cette soirée festive dès 19h avec un repas à réserver.

.

Bistrot Culture 1 rue de L’ Horloge Ainay-le-Château 03360 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 63 60 40 91 infosdubistrotculture@gmail.com

English :

Rien dans ton folk , a Berruyer trio of humorous country/folk songs, will be at the Ainay le Château village hall on Saturday November 1 from 9pm. Possibility of starting this festive evening at 7pm with a meal to be reserved.

German :

Rien dans ton folk , ein Trio aus Berruyer, das humorvolle Lieder in einer Country/Folk-Atmosphäre vorträgt, wird am Samstag, den 1. November ab 21 Uhr im Festsaal von Ainay le Château auftreten. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, diesen festlichen Abend bereits um 19 Uhr mit einem Essen zu beginnen, das vorbestellt werden kann.

Italiano :

Rien dans ton folk , un trio di canzoni country/folk umoristiche del Berry, si esibirà presso la sala del villaggio di Ainay le Château sabato 1° novembre a partire dalle 21.00. È possibile iniziare questa serata di festa alle 19.00 con un pasto da prenotare in anticipo.

Espanol :

Rien dans ton folk , un trío humorístico de canciones country/folk de Berry, estará en la sala de fiestas de Ainay le Château el sábado 1 de noviembre a partir de las 21:00 h. Podrá comenzar esta velada festiva a las 19:00 horas con una comida que deberá reservar con antelación.

L’événement Concert Rien dans ton folk Ainay-le-Château a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par Montluçon Tourisme