Concert Rock Punk La Guêpe Ecrasée Guillotine et Sexion Amiante Pavillon 108 Fumel

Concert Rock Punk La Guêpe Ecrasée Guillotine et Sexion Amiante

Pavillon 108 108 Rue Léon Jouhaux Fumel Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 10 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-21

fin : 2026-02-21

Date(s) :

2026-02-21

Carte blanche à La Guêpe Ecrasée pour leurs 25 ans !

Guillotine formé en 2019 en région Parisienne, est composé des membres des Cadavres, Infraktion, Kidnap..

Originaire de Fumel, Sexion Amiante porte un street punk percutant, sur fond de désindustrialisation locale.

Pavillon 108 108 Rue Léon Jouhaux Fumel 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 04 14 26 00

English : Concert Rock Punk La Guêpe Ecrasée Guillotine et Sexion Amiante

Carte blanche to La Guêpe Ecrasée for their 25th anniversary!

Guillotine, formed in 2019 in the Paris region, is made up of members of Les Cadavres, Infraktion and Kidnap.

Hailing from Fumel, Sexion Amiante play hard-hitting street punk against a backdrop of local deindustrialization.

