CONCERT RTS CHRISTMAS LIVE Béziers
CONCERT RTS CHRISTMAS LIVE Béziers lundi 22 décembre 2025.
CONCERT RTS CHRISTMAS LIVE
Plan Mgr Blaquière Béziers Hérault
Début : 2025-12-22
fin : 2025-12-22
Date(s) :
2025-12-22
Plongez dans la magie des fêtes avec le RTS Christmas Live ! Un concert plein d’énergie et d’émotions pour célébrer Noël au rythme de performances musicales inoubliables.
Plan Mgr Blaquière Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73
English :
Dive into the magic of the festive season with RTS Christmas Live! A concert full of energy and emotion to celebrate Christmas with unforgettable musical performances.
German :
Tauchen Sie mit RTS Christmas Live in die Magie der Festtage ein! Ein Konzert voller Energie und Emotionen, um Weihnachten im Rhythmus unvergesslicher musikalischer Darbietungen zu feiern.
Italiano :
Immergetevi nella magia delle feste con RTS Christmas Live! Un concerto pieno di energia ed emozione per celebrare il Natale con performance musicali indimenticabili.
Espanol :
¡Sumérjase en la magia de las fiestas con RTS Christmas Live! Un concierto lleno de energía y emoción para celebrar la Navidad con inolvidables actuaciones musicales.
