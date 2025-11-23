CONCERT RTS CHRISTMAS LIVE

Plan Mgr Blaquière Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-22

fin : 2025-12-22

Date(s) :

2025-12-22

Plongez dans la magie des fêtes avec le RTS Christmas Live ! Un concert plein d’énergie et d’émotions pour célébrer Noël au rythme de performances musicales inoubliables.

Plongez dans la magie des fêtes avec le RTS Christmas Live ! Un concert plein d’énergie et d’émotions pour célébrer Noël au rythme de performances musicales inoubliables. .

Plan Mgr Blaquière Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 73 73

English :

Dive into the magic of the festive season with RTS Christmas Live! A concert full of energy and emotion to celebrate Christmas with unforgettable musical performances.

German :

Tauchen Sie mit RTS Christmas Live in die Magie der Festtage ein! Ein Konzert voller Energie und Emotionen, um Weihnachten im Rhythmus unvergesslicher musikalischer Darbietungen zu feiern.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nella magia delle feste con RTS Christmas Live! Un concerto pieno di energia ed emozione per celebrare il Natale con performance musicali indimenticabili.

Espanol :

¡Sumérjase en la magia de las fiestas con RTS Christmas Live! Un concierto lleno de energía y emoción para celebrar la Navidad con inolvidables actuaciones musicales.

L’événement CONCERT RTS CHRISTMAS LIVE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE