Concert Saint Valentin Valentine Lambert Le Palais Royan Événements Royan

Concert Saint Valentin Valentine Lambert
Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime
Début : 2026-02-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-02-14 20:30:00
2026-02-14
La musique, chez Valentine Lambert, c’est une affaire de famille. La chanteuse grandit entre une mère artiste-peintre et un père musicien, qui l’initie très tôt à la guitare.
Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr
English :
For Valentine Lambert, music is a family affair. The singer grew up with an artist mother and a musician father, who introduced her to the guitar at an early age.
