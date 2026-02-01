Concert Saint Valentin Valentine Lambert Le Palais Royan Événements Royan

Concert Saint Valentin Valentine Lambert

Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-14 19:00:00

fin : 2026-02-14 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-14

La musique, chez Valentine Lambert, c’est une affaire de famille. La chanteuse grandit entre une mère artiste-peintre et un père musicien, qui l’initie très tôt à la guitare.

.

Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For Valentine Lambert, music is a family affair. The singer grew up with an artist mother and a musician father, who introduced her to the guitar at an early age.

L’événement Concert Saint Valentin Valentine Lambert Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par Royan Atlantique