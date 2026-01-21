Concert Salma, Marina & Salvatore chez Valley Bio Restigné

Concert Salma, Marina & Salvatore chez Valley Bio

21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-07 19:30:00

fin : 2026-02-07

Date(s) :

2026-02-07

Profitez d’une soirée Pop/Rock en compagnie du duo Salma Marina et Salvatore !

Planches apéritives, bières et verres de vin garanties !

21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 80 60 94 80

English :

It’s the choice of four zigotos, who, without taking themselves too seriously and for the duration of a concert, rev up the Rock Machine , the watchword, no slows, just Rock Rien que du Rock……

