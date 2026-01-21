Concert Salma, Marina & Salvatore chez Valley Bio Restigné
Concert Salma, Marina & Salvatore chez Valley Bio Restigné samedi 7 février 2026.
Concert Salma, Marina & Salvatore chez Valley Bio
21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné Indre-et-Loire
2026-02-07 19:30:00
fin : 2026-02-07
2026-02-07
Profitez d’une soirée Pop/Rock en compagnie du duo Salma Marina et Salvatore !
Planches apéritives, bières et verres de vin garanties !
21 Lieu-dit La Grande Rue Restigné 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 80 60 94 80
It’s the choice of four zigotos, who, without taking themselves too seriously and for the duration of a concert, rev up the Rock Machine , the watchword, no slows, just Rock Rien que du Rock……
