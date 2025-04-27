Concert Santa en tournée Chartres

Concert Santa en tournée Chartres dimanche 8 mars 2026.

Concert Santa en tournée

28 Rue Danielle Casanova Chartres Eure-et-Loir

Santa a touché les cœurs avec son immense « Popcorn Salé » certifié diamant avec plus de 110M de streams, et les fait danser avec son nouveau titre « Recommence-moi »! Après une énorme tournée des festivals cet été, elle présentera les chansons de son premier album « Recommence-moi » …

Un concert à découvrir… .

28 Rue Danielle Casanova Chartres 28000 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

English :

Santa touched hearts with her huge « Popcorn Salé », certified diamond with over 110M streams, and has them dancing with her new track « Recommence-moi »! After a huge festival tour this summer, she will present songs from her debut album « Recommence-moi » …

German :

Santa berührte die Herzen der Menschen mit ihrem riesigen « Popcorn Salé », das mit mehr als 110 Millionen Streams einen Diamantstatus erreicht hat, und bringt sie mit ihrem neuen Song « Recommence-moi » zum Tanzen! Nach einer riesigen Festivaltour in diesem Sommer wird sie die Songs ihres Debütalbums »

Italiano :

Santa ha toccato i cuori con il suo grande successo « Popcorn Salé », certificato diamante con oltre 110 milioni di stream, e li ha fatti ballare con il suo nuovo brano « Recommence-moi »! Dopo un grande tour di festival quest’estate, presenterà i brani del suo album di debutto « Recommence-moi » …

Espanol :

Santa tocó corazones con su gran éxito « Popcorn Salé », certificado diamante con más de 110M de streams, ¡y los ha puesto a bailar con su nuevo tema « Recommence-moi »! Tras una gran gira de festivales este verano, presentará las canciones de su álbum de debut « Recommence-moi » …

