Concert Place de l’Église Sarriac-Bigorre

Place de l’Église Eglise de Sarriac Sarriac-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-10-17 20:45:00

Laissez-vous emporter par l’harmonie des voix du groupe vocal Dam’ de Choeur, dirigé par MagalieTauzin. Mais aussi par le groupe instrumental Viadje.

Le groupe vocal féminin de PAU Dam’de Choeur rassemble une vingtaine de femmes de tous horizons réunies pour le plaisir de chanter. Au gré du temps, des concerts et des collaborations, il s’est fortifié et s’est approprié une identité très intéressante et atypique. Coloré, féminin, gracieux et cristallin, son répertoire reste poétique et empreint d’exotisme.

Libre participation au profit de la ligue contre le cancer.

Place de l’Église Eglise de Sarriac Sarriac-Bigorre 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 81 05 66 67 magalie.tauzin@orange.fr

English :

Let yourself be carried away by the harmonious voices of the vocal group Dam’ de Choeur, directed by MagalieTauzin. But also by the instrumental group Viadje.

The PAU-based women’s vocal group Dam’de Choeur brings together some twenty women from all walks of life, united for the pleasure of singing. Over the course of time, concerts and collaborations, the group has forged an interesting and atypical identity. Colorful, feminine, graceful and crystalline, its repertoire remains poetic and exotic.

Free participation in aid of the League Against Cancer.

German :

Lassen Sie sich von der Harmonie der Stimmen der Vokalgruppe Dam’ de Choeur, die von MagalieTauzin geleitet wird, mitreißen. Aber auch von der Instrumentalgruppe Viadje.

Die Frauen-Vokalgruppe Dam’de Choeur aus PAU besteht aus etwa zwanzig Frauen mit unterschiedlichem Hintergrund, die sich aus Freude am Singen zusammengefunden haben. Im Laufe der Zeit, der Konzerte und der Zusammenarbeit hat sie sich gestärkt und sich eine sehr interessante und atypische Identität angeeignet. Bunt, weiblich, anmutig und kristallklar, bleibt ihr Repertoire poetisch und von Exotik geprägt.

Freie Teilnahme zugunsten der Krebsliga.

Italiano :

Lasciatevi trasportare dalle voci armoniose del gruppo vocale Dam’ de Choeur, diretto da MagalieTauzin. E anche del gruppo strumentale Viadje.

Il gruppo vocale femminile Dam’de Choeur, con sede a PAU, è composto da una ventina di donne di ogni estrazione sociale che si sono riunite per il piacere di cantare. Nel corso del tempo, dei concerti e delle collaborazioni, si è rafforzato e ha assunto un’identità molto interessante e atipica. Colorato, femminile, aggraziato e cristallino, il suo repertorio rimane poetico ed esotico.

Ingresso libero a favore della Lega contro il cancro.

Espanol :

Déjese llevar por las armoniosas voces del grupo vocal Dam’ de Choeur, dirigido por MagalieTauzin. Y también del grupo instrumental Viadje.

El grupo vocal femenino Dam’de Choeur, con sede en la PAU, está formado por una veintena de mujeres de todas las profesiones y condiciones sociales que se han reunido por el placer de cantar. Con el paso del tiempo, los conciertos y las colaboraciones, se ha ido consolidando y adquiriendo una identidad muy interesante y atípica. Colorista, femenino, grácil y cristalino, su repertorio sigue siendo poético y exótico.

Entrada gratuita a beneficio de la Liga contra el Cáncer.

