Concert Sergey Malov Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Lorette Sèvremont
Concert Sergey Malov
Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Lorette 30 Rue du Château Sèvremont Vendée
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Début : 2025-08-08 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-08
2025-08-08
Le festival Shkolnikova Academy revient au Château de La Flocellière cette année avec de nombreux concerts !
Sergey Malov, violoncello de spalla .
Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Lorette 30 Rue du Château Sèvremont 85700 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 6 52 49 75 91 shkolnikovaacademy@gmail.com
English :
The Shkolnikova Academy festival returns to the Château de La Flocellière this year with a host of concerts!
German :
Das Festival Shkolnikova Academy kehrt dieses Jahr mit zahlreichen Konzerten ins Château de La Flocellière zurück!
Italiano :
Il festival dell’Accademia Shkolnikova torna quest’anno al Castello di La Flocellière con una serie di concerti!
Espanol :
El festival de la Academia Shkolnikova regresa este año al castillo de La Flocellière con numerosos conciertos
L’événement Concert Sergey Malov Sèvremont a été mis à jour le 2025-08-04 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Pouzauges