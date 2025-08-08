Concert Sergey Malov Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Lorette Sèvremont

Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Lorette 30 Rue du Château Sèvremont Vendée

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Début : 2025-08-08 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-08

2025-08-08

Le festival Shkolnikova Academy revient au Château de La Flocellière cette année avec de nombreux concerts !

Sergey Malov, violoncello de spalla .

+33 6 52 49 75 91 shkolnikovaacademy@gmail.com

English :

The Shkolnikova Academy festival returns to the Château de La Flocellière this year with a host of concerts!

German :

Das Festival Shkolnikova Academy kehrt dieses Jahr mit zahlreichen Konzerten ins Château de La Flocellière zurück!

Italiano :

Il festival dell’Accademia Shkolnikova torna quest’anno al Castello di La Flocellière con una serie di concerti!

Espanol :

El festival de la Academia Shkolnikova regresa este año al castillo de La Flocellière con numerosos conciertos

