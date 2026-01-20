Concert SEVEN Eric Le Collen Espace ARC EN CIEL Chalais

Concert SEVEN Eric Le Collen

Espace ARC EN CIEL 1a Rue Victor Hugo Chalais Charente

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Début : 2026-02-14 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-14 22:00:00

2026-02-14

Magic mood vous propose Seven d’Eric Le Collen à l’espace Arc-en-ciel de Chalais !

asso.magicmood@hotmail.com

English :

Magic mood presents Seven by Eric Le Collen at the Arc-en-ciel in Chalais!

L’événement Concert SEVEN Eric Le Collen Chalais a été mis à jour le 2026-01-20 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente