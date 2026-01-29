Concert Shiitaké Théâtre de la Manufacture Nancy

Concert Shiitaké

Théâtre de la Manufacture 10 rue Baron Louis Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-21 22:00:00

2026-03-21

Bienvenue dans ce bal mycologique décalé, croisement entre le monde des champignons et celui, tout aussi incroyable, du carnaval. Sur scène, parés de costumes incroyables, les deux musiciens, Camille Perrin et Maxime Tisserand, multi-instrumentistes, transforment le mort en vivant, le laid en beau, le pourri en fertile ! Shiitaké est une invitation au divertissement, à l’émerveillement et au jeu. Une fête interactive et ludique qui nous embarque dans une véritable expérience sonore et poétique.

Après la magie du spectacle vivant, venez assister à la projection du tout premier clip AFRO FONGE ! Une réalisation effervescente qui raconte en images l’éclosion de deux champignons intra-terrestres et leur escapade improbable à la surface !

Réalisation Gautier Colin Production Cie BROUNÏAK & Red Road Studio

Dès 12 ans.

Dès 12 ans.

Théâtre de la Manufacture 10 rue Baron Louis Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 37 42 42

Welcome to this offbeat mycological ball, a cross between the world of mushrooms and the equally incredible world of carnival. On stage, adorned in incredible costumes, the two musicians, Camille Perrin and Maxime Tisserand, multi-instrumentalists, transform the dead into the living, the ugly into the beautiful, the rotten into the fertile! Shiitaké is an invitation to entertainment, wonder and play. An interactive, playful celebration that takes us on a veritable sonic and poetic experience.

After the magic of the live show, come and watch the screening of the very first clip: AFRO FONGE! An effervescent production telling the story of the hatching of two intra-terrestrial mushrooms and their improbable escapade to the surface!

Director: Gautier Colin Production: Cie BROUNÏAK & Red Road Studio

Ages 12 and up.

Book online, by phone or e-mail.

