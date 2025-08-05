CONCERT SHINE ON OCCITANIA TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD NESTIER Nestier

CONCERT SHINE ON OCCITANIA TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD NESTIER Nestier mardi 5 août 2025.

CONCERT SHINE ON OCCITANIA TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD

NESTIER MONASTERE DU MONT D ARES Nestier Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-05 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-05

Date(s) :

2025-08-05

Revivez toute la musique du plus grand groupe rock de la planète Pink Floyd !

Plus de 2h de musique live interprétée par quatre musiciens passionnés, pour une expérience live intimiste, délicate et totale…

Entrée 15€00

Informations au 06 63 01 33 60

Concert annulé si intempéries

.

NESTIER MONASTERE DU MONT D ARES Nestier 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 63 01 33 60

English :

Relive the music of the world’s greatest rock band, Pink Floyd!

Over 2 hours of live music performed by four passionate musicians, for an intimate, delicate and total live experience…

Admission 15?00

Information on 06 63 01 33 60

Concert cancelled in case of bad weather

German :

Erleben Sie die gesamte Musik der größten Rockband des Planeten Pink Floyd!

Mehr als 2 Stunden Live-Musik, dargeboten von vier leidenschaftlichen Musikern, für ein intimes, zartes und totales Live-Erlebnis…

Eintritt 15?00

Informationen unter 06 63 01 33 60

Konzert abgesagt bei schlechtem Wetter

Italiano :

Rivivete tutta la musica della più grande rock band del mondo, i Pink Floyd!

Oltre 2 ore di musica dal vivo eseguita da quattro appassionati musicisti, per un’esperienza live intima, delicata e totale…

Ingresso 15.00

Informazioni al numero 06 63 01 33 60

Concerto annullato in caso di maltempo

Espanol :

¡Reviva toda la música de la banda de rock más grande del mundo, Pink Floyd!

Más de 2 horas de música en directo interpretada por cuatro músicos apasionados, para una experiencia íntima, delicada y total en vivo….

Entrada 15?00

Información en el 06 63 01 33 60

Concierto cancelado en caso de mal tiempo

L’événement CONCERT SHINE ON OCCITANIA TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD Nestier a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65