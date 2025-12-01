Concert Silwyn Birchwood band & Carly Harvey La Rochelle

Concert Silwyn Birchwood band & Carly Harvey

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Début : 2025-12-11 21:00:00

fin : 2025-12-11 23:30:00

2025-12-11

Une soirée blues exceptionnelle, deux univers complémentaires, deux talents remarquables, pour un concert vibrant sur les planches de L’Azile.

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 19 19 reservation.azile@gmail.com

English :

An exceptional blues evening, two complementary universes, two remarkable talents, for a vibrant concert on the stage of L’Azile.

German :

Ein außergewöhnlicher Bluesabend, zwei komplementäre Welten, zwei bemerkenswerte Talente, für ein vibrierendes Konzert auf den Brettern des L?Azile.

Italiano :

Una serata blues d’eccezione, due universi complementari, due talenti notevoli, per un concerto vibrante sul palco de L’Azile.

Espanol :

Una velada de blues excepcional, dos universos complementarios, dos talentos notables, para un concierto vibrante en el escenario de L’Azile.

