Concert Sing’N Swing SOFA Z.I. des Relandières nord Le Cellier
Z.I. des Relandières nord Brasserie Tete Haute Le Cellier Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-12-05 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-05 23:00:00
2025-12-05
Notre fabuleuse chorale Sing’n Swing vient enchanter nos oreilles à l’approche de Noël !
Food truck sur place.
Participation au chapeau. .
Z.I. des Relandières nord Brasserie Tete Haute Le Cellier 44850 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire sofa.tierslieu@gmail.com
English :
Our fabulous Sing’n Swing choir will be delighting our ears in the run-up to Christmas!
German :
Unser fabelhafter Chor Sing’n Swing kommt, um unsere Ohren in der Vorweihnachtszeit zu verzaubern!
Italiano :
Il nostro favoloso coro Sing’n Swing sta arrivando per deliziare le nostre orecchie in vista del Natale!
Espanol :
Nuestro fabuloso coro Sing’n Swing viene a deleitar nuestros oídos en vísperas de la Navidad
L’événement Concert Sing’N Swing SOFA Le Cellier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par Espace Tourisme et Loisirs du Pays d’Ancenis