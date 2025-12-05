Concert Sing’N Swing SOFA Z.I. des Relandières nord Le Cellier

Concert Sing’N Swing SOFA

Z.I. des Relandières nord Brasserie Tete Haute Le Cellier Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-12-05 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-05 23:00:00

2025-12-05

Notre fabuleuse chorale Sing’n Swing vient enchanter nos oreilles à l’approche de Noël !

Food truck sur place.

Participation au chapeau. .

English :

Our fabulous Sing’n Swing choir will be delighting our ears in the run-up to Christmas!

German :

Unser fabelhafter Chor Sing’n Swing kommt, um unsere Ohren in der Vorweihnachtszeit zu verzaubern!

Italiano :

Il nostro favoloso coro Sing’n Swing sta arrivando per deliziare le nostre orecchie in vista del Natale!

Espanol :

Nuestro fabuloso coro Sing’n Swing viene a deleitar nuestros oídos en vísperas de la Navidad

