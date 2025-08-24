CONCERT SMOKY BOAT LA CAFETIERE Aurignac

CONCERT SMOKY BOAT

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-08-24 18:30:00

fin : 2025-08-24

2025-08-24

Concert musiques de Grèce et Turquie… à La Cafetière !

Voyager sans quitter Aurignac ? C’est possible ! Direction la Grèce et la Turquie, pays dont vous pourrez découvrir et apprécier les sonorités tout au long de ce concert.

Participation libre mais nécessaire ! .

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

English :

A concert of music from Greece and Turkey? at La Cafetière!

German :

Konzert mit Musik aus Griechenland und der Türkei? in La Cafetière!

Italiano :

Un concerto di musica greca e turca alla Cafetière!

Espanol :

Un concierto de música de Grecia y Turquía… ¡en La Cafetière!

