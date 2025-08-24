CONCERT SMOKY BOAT LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
CONCERT SMOKY BOAT
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-08-24 18:30:00
fin : 2025-08-24
2025-08-24
Concert musiques de Grèce et Turquie… à La Cafetière !
Voyager sans quitter Aurignac ? C’est possible ! Direction la Grèce et la Turquie, pays dont vous pourrez découvrir et apprécier les sonorités tout au long de ce concert.
Participation libre mais nécessaire ! .
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
English :
A concert of music from Greece and Turkey? at La Cafetière!
German :
Konzert mit Musik aus Griechenland und der Türkei? in La Cafetière!
Italiano :
Un concerto di musica greca e turca alla Cafetière!
Espanol :
Un concierto de música de Grecia y Turquía… ¡en La Cafetière!
