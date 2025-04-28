Concert SO FLOYD The Pink Floyd Show Chartres

Concert SO FLOYD The Pink Floyd Show Chartres vendredi 23 janvier 2026.

Concert SO FLOYD The Pink Floyd Show

28 Rue Danielle Casanova Chartres Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 89 EUR

30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-01-23 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-23

Date(s) :

2026-01-23

So Floyd vous plonge dans l’univers incomparable des Pink Floyd un hommage fidèle à ce groupe mythique tout en affirmant sa propre identité. Musicalement exceptionnel et techniquement hors norme. Revivez les titres légendaires « Another brick in the wall », « Money », etc, sur scène grandeur nature !

L’énergie passionnée du groupe So Floyd saura convaincre les puristes par la précision de ses riffs et son light-show d’une fidélité troublante aux plus grands concerts des Pink Floyd ! Un show en 4 actes, correspondant à autant d’univers visuels et sonores, qui permet de retrouver les différentes époques de la production musicale riche et variée du groupe culte. Deux heures de spectacle pour un hommage troublant qui promet un bond dans le temps et une approche originale de l’œuvre du plus grand groupe des années 70 ! Ne manquez pas leur passage. 30 .

28 Rue Danielle Casanova Chartres 28000 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

English :

So Floyd plunges you into the incomparable world of Pink Floyd: a faithful tribute to this mythical band while asserting its own identity. Musically exceptional and technically outstanding. Relive legendary tracks such as « Another brick in the wall » and « Money » on a life-size stage!

German :

So Floyd lässt Sie in die unvergleichliche Welt von Pink Floyd eintauchen: eine treue Hommage an diese legendäre Band, die gleichzeitig ihre eigene Identität behauptet. Musikalisch außergewöhnlich und technisch über jeden Zweifel erhaben. Erleben Sie die legendären Titel « Another brick in the wall »,

Italiano :

So Floyd vi immerge nell’incomparabile mondo dei Pink Floyd: un fedele tributo a questa leggendaria band, pur affermando la propria identità. Musicalmente eccezionale e tecnicamente eccezionale. Rivivete i brani leggendari « Another brick in the wall », « Money », ecc. su un palco a grandezza naturale!

Espanol :

So Floyd le sumerge en el incomparable mundo de Pink Floyd: un fiel homenaje a esta legendaria banda al tiempo que afirma su propia identidad. Musicalmente excepcional y técnicamente sobresaliente. Reviva los míticos temas « Another brick in the wall », « Money », etc., ¡en un escenario a tamaño real!

L’événement Concert SO FLOYD The Pink Floyd Show Chartres a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par OT CHARTRES