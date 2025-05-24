Concert solidaire Aux Ailes de la Voix – Salle de spectacle du Plateau de la Justice Épinal, 24 mai 2025 19:00, Épinal.

Vosges

Concert solidaire Aux Ailes de la Voix Salle de spectacle du Plateau de la Justice 6 Av. du Président Kennedy Épinal Vosges

L’école de chant Aux Ailes de la Voix organise un concert en partenariat avec Millions Missing France, une association qui se mobilise pour la connaissance et la prise en charge de l’encéphalomyélite myalgique (EM).

Lien vers la billetterie en ligne

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/millions-missing-france/evenements/huu?

Au programme

Dès 19h et à l’entracte, notre buvette sera garnie de gâteaux faits maison et de produits locaux

– A partir de 20h, les chanteurs et les chanteuses vous offriront un programme varié, allant de la pop anglo-saxonne au slam en passant par la variété française

– Quelques extraits vidéos sur l’EM ponctueront la soirée. Nos bénévoles tiendront un stand d’informations pour échanger avec vous

Aux Ailes de la Voix chante pour les malades qu’on n’entend pas.

En France, 1 million de personnes souffrent d’encéphalomyélite myalgique (EM). Cette maladie invalidante est reconnue par l’Organisation Mondiale de la Santé depuis 1969, et ne fait pourtant l’objet d’aucune formation médicale en France.

L’EM se développe souvent après une infection, et le nombre de malades a explosé avec la pandémie.

Les bénéfices de la soirée seront reversés intégralement à Millions Missing France. Portez un vêtement ou un accessoire rouge si vous le pouvez!Tout public

Salle de spectacle du Plateau de la Justice 6 Av. du Président Kennedy

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 59 86 38 35

English :

The Aux Ailes de la Voix singing school is organizing a concert in partnership with Millions Missing France, an association working to raise awareness of myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

Link to online ticketing

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/millions-missing-france/evenements/huu?

Program

From 7pm and at intermission, our refreshment bar will be stocked with homemade cakes and local produce

– From 8pm onwards, the singers will offer you a varied program, from Anglo-Saxon pop to slam and French variety

– The evening will be punctuated by video extracts from EM. Our volunteers will be setting up an information stand to help you find out more

Aux Ailes de la Voix sings for the unheard.

In France, 1 million people suffer from myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME). This disabling disease has been recognized by the World Health Organization since 1969, yet is not the subject of any medical training in France.

ME often develops after an infection, and the number of sufferers has exploded with the pandemic.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Millions Missing France. Wear a red garment or accessory if you can!

German :

Die Gesangsschule Aux Ailes de la Voix organisiert ein Konzert in Partnerschaft mit Millions Missing France, einem Verein, der sich für die Kenntnis und Behandlung der myalgischen Enzephalomyelitis (ME) einsetzt.

Link zum Online-Ticketverkauf

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/millions-missing-france/evenements/huu?

Das Programm

Ab 19 Uhr und in der Pause wird unser Imbissstand mit selbstgebackenen Kuchen und lokalen Produkten bestückt

– Ab 20 Uhr bieten die Sängerinnen und Sänger ein abwechslungsreiches Programm, das von angelsächsischem Pop über Slam bis hin zu französischem Varieté reicht

– Einige Videoausschnitte über die EM werden den Abend untermalen. Unsere Freiwilligen werden einen Informationsstand aufbauen, um sich mit Ihnen auszutauschen

Aux Ailes de la Voix singt für die Kranken, die man nicht hören kann.

In Frankreich leiden 1 Million Menschen an myalgischer Enzephalomyelitis (ME). Diese behindernde Krankheit wird seit 1969 von der Weltgesundheitsorganisation anerkannt, doch in Frankreich gibt es keine medizinische Ausbildung.

ME entwickelt sich häufig nach einer Infektion und die Zahl der Erkrankten ist mit der Pandemie explosionsartig angestiegen.

Die Einnahmen des Abends werden vollständig an Millions Missing France gespendet. Tragen Sie ein rotes Kleidungsstück oder ein rotes Accessoire, wenn Sie können!

Italiano :

La scuola di canto Aux Ailes de la Voix organizza un concerto in collaborazione con Millions Missing France, un’associazione che si occupa di sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica sull’encefalomielite mialgica (ME) e di fornire cure.

Link alla vendita dei biglietti online

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/millions-missing-france/evenements/huu?

Il programma:

Dalle 19.00 e durante l’intervallo, il nostro bar sarà fornito di torte fatte in casa e prodotti locali

– Dalle 20.00 in poi, i cantanti vi offriranno un programma vario, che spazia dal pop anglosassone allo slam e al varietà francese

– La serata sarà intervallata da alcuni estratti video sulla ME. I nostri volontari allestiranno uno stand informativo per aiutarvi a saperne di più

Aux Ailes de la Voix canta per chi non è ascoltato.

In Francia, 1 milione di persone soffre di encefalomielite mialgica (ME). Questa malattia debilitante è riconosciuta dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità dal 1969, ma in Francia non è oggetto di formazione medica.

La ME si sviluppa spesso dopo un’infezione e il numero di malati è aumentato dopo la pandemia.

Il ricavato della serata sarà devoluto a Millions Missing France. Indossate qualcosa di rosso, se potete!

Espanol :

La escuela de canto Aux Ailes de la Voix organiza un concierto en colaboración con Millions Missing France, una asociación que trabaja para concienciar sobre la encefalomielitis miálgica (EM) y proporcionar tratamiento.

Enlace a la venta de entradas en línea

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/millions-missing-france/evenements/huu?

El programa:

A partir de las 19:00 h y durante el descanso, nuestro bar estará repleto de pasteles caseros y productos locales

– A partir de las 20:00, los cantantes le ofrecerán un programa variado, desde pop anglosajón hasta slam y variedades francesas

– La velada estará amenizada por algunos extractos de vídeo sobre el ME. Nuestros voluntarios instalarán un stand informativo para ayudarle a obtener más información

Aux Ailes de la Voix canta para los que no se oyen.

En Francia, un millón de personas padecen encefalomielitis miálgica (EM). Esta enfermedad debilitante está reconocida por la Organización Mundial de la Salud desde 1969, pero no es objeto de ninguna formación médica en Francia.

La encefalomielitis miálgica suele aparecer tras una infección, y el número de enfermos se ha disparado desde la pandemia.

Todos los beneficios de la velada se destinarán a Millions Missing France. Si puedes, vístete de rojo

