CONCERT SOLIDAIRE DE NOEL LIONS CLUB M – ABBAYE SAINT VICTOR Marseille

CONCERT SOLIDAIRE DE NOEL LIONS CLUB M Début : 2025-12-18 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Piano voixMichael Tabury Camille Charles Accompagnatrice piano Valeria Programme caruso/ PagnyNessun dorma /PagnyMinuit Chretien /Bruno PelletierThe first Noël / presleyYou’ll never Walk alone/ Elvis PresleyPetit Papa Noel / josh Grobanall I want for christmas is you/ Michael BubleMon plus beau Noel /Johnny HallydayLoin du froid de décembre/ AnastasiaAve Maria/ Version Michael BubleSomewhere only we know /Lily AllenL’enfant au tambour /Nana MouskouriMy way/ SinatraQuand on a que l’amour/BrelL’hymne à l’amour Con te partiro Présence exceptionnelle Violoniste international et directeur du conservatoire de musique et danse Aix en Provence Michel Durand mabire

ABBAYE SAINT VICTOR PLACE SAINT VICTOR 13007 Marseille 13