Concert solidaire MAUBOURGUET Maubourguet

Concert solidaire

MAUBOURGUET Allées Larbanes Maubourguet Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-16 15:30:00

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Envie d’un moment convivial et musical ?

Rendez-vous pour un concert solidaire au profit du Secours Catholique.

Amandine fera chanter son orgue de barbarie sur des airs de chansons françaises, tandis que Pascal nous régalera avec sa guitare et les mots de Brassens ou de Léo Ferré. Emy se joindra à eux pour partager ce bel instant de générosité et de musique.

L’entrée est à libre participation, et un verre de l’amitié sera offert à l’issue du concert.

Une belle occasion de passer un après-midi chaleureux, en musique et en solidarité.

MAUBOURGUET Allées Larbanes Maubourguet 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 65 34 15 27 maubourguet@secours-catholique.org

English :

Looking for a convivial, musical moment?

Join us for a benefit concert for Secours Catholique.

Amandine will make her barrel organ sing French songs, while Pascal will delight us with his guitar and the words of Brassens and Léo Ferré. Emy will join them to share this beautiful moment of generosity and music.

Admission is free, and a glass of friendship will be offered at the end of the concert.

A wonderful opportunity to spend a warm afternoon in music and solidarity.

German :

Lust auf einen geselligen und musikalischen Moment?

Dann treffen Sie sich zu einem Solidaritätskonzert zugunsten der Secours Catholique.

Amandine wird ihre Drehorgel zu französischen Chansons singen lassen, während Pascal uns mit seiner Gitarre und den Worten von Brassens oder Léo Ferré verwöhnen wird. Emy wird sich ihnen anschließen, um diesen schönen Moment der Großzügigkeit und der Musik mit ihnen zu teilen.

Der Eintritt ist frei und im Anschluss an das Konzert wird ein Glas Freundschaft angeboten.

Eine gute Gelegenheit, einen herzlichen Nachmittag mit Musik und Solidarität zu verbringen.

Italiano :

Cercate un momento di amicizia e di musica?

Unitevi a noi per un concerto a favore del Secours Catholique.

Amandine suonerà il suo organetto con canzoni francesi, mentre Pascal ci delizierà con la sua chitarra e le parole di Brassens e Léo Ferré. Emy si unirà a loro per condividere questo meraviglioso momento di generosità e musica.

L’ingresso è libero e dopo il concerto verrà offerto un aperitivo in amicizia.

Un’ottima occasione per trascorrere un pomeriggio caldo, all’insegna della musica e della solidarietà.

Espanol :

¿Le apetece pasar un rato agradable y musical?

Acompáñenos en un concierto a beneficio del Secours Catholique.

Amandine tocará su organillo al son de canciones francesas, mientras que Pascal nos deleitará con su guitarra y las palabras de Brassens y Léo Ferré. Emy se unirá a ellos para compartir este maravilloso momento de generosidad y música.

La entrada es gratuita, y después del concierto se ofrecerá una copa amistosa.

Una gran oportunidad para pasar una tarde cálida, con música y solidaridad.

