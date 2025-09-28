CONCERT SOLIDAIRE POUR LES CORBIÈRES Villemoustaussou

CONCERT SOLIDAIRE POUR LES CORBIÈRES Villemoustaussou dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

CONCERT SOLIDAIRE POUR LES CORBIÈRES

2 Avenue Léo Lagrange Villemoustaussou Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-28 15:30:00

fin : 2025-09-28

Date(s) :

2025-09-28

Circul’ Anim de Villemoustaussou organise un concert de solidarité suite aux incendies ravageurs dans le massif des Corbières

Concert avec la présence de

– Jean-Yves Barthas

– Charly et Chantal Lot

– Pierre Barthas

– Erwens

.

2 Avenue Léo Lagrange Villemoustaussou 11620 Aude Occitanie +33 6 44 02 38 24

English :

Circul’ Anim de Villemoustaussou is organizing a solidarity concert in response to the devastating fires in the Corbières mountains

Concert featuring

– Jean-Yves Barthas

– Charly and Chantal Lot

– Pierre Barthas

– Erwens

German :

Circul’ Anim in Villemoustaussou organisiert ein Solidaritätskonzert nach den verheerenden Bränden im Massif des Corbières

Konzert mit der Anwesenheit von

– Jean-Yves Barthas

– Charly und Chantal Lot

– Pierre Barthas

– Erwens

Italiano :

Il Circul’ Anim di Villemoustaussou organizza un concerto di solidarietà in risposta ai devastanti incendi nelle montagne delle Corbières

Concerto con la presenza di

– Jean-Yves Barthas

– Charly e Chantal Lot

– Pierre Barthas

– Erwens

Espanol :

Circul’ Anim de Villemoustaussou organiza un concierto solidario en respuesta a los devastadores incendios de las montañas de Corbières

Concierto con la presencia de

– Jean-Yves Barthas

– Charly y Chantal Lot

– Pierre Barthas

– Erwens

