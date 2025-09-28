CONCERT SOLIDAIRE POUR LES CORBIÈRES Villemoustaussou
CONCERT SOLIDAIRE POUR LES CORBIÈRES Villemoustaussou dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
CONCERT SOLIDAIRE POUR LES CORBIÈRES
2 Avenue Léo Lagrange Villemoustaussou Aude
Début : 2025-09-28 15:30:00
Circul’ Anim de Villemoustaussou organise un concert de solidarité suite aux incendies ravageurs dans le massif des Corbières
Concert avec la présence de
– Jean-Yves Barthas
– Charly et Chantal Lot
– Pierre Barthas
– Erwens
2 Avenue Léo Lagrange Villemoustaussou 11620 Aude Occitanie +33 6 44 02 38 24
English :
Circul’ Anim de Villemoustaussou is organizing a solidarity concert in response to the devastating fires in the Corbières mountains
Concert featuring
– Jean-Yves Barthas
– Charly and Chantal Lot
– Pierre Barthas
– Erwens
German :
Circul’ Anim in Villemoustaussou organisiert ein Solidaritätskonzert nach den verheerenden Bränden im Massif des Corbières
Konzert mit der Anwesenheit von
– Jean-Yves Barthas
– Charly und Chantal Lot
– Pierre Barthas
– Erwens
Italiano :
Il Circul’ Anim di Villemoustaussou organizza un concerto di solidarietà in risposta ai devastanti incendi nelle montagne delle Corbières
Concerto con la presenza di
– Jean-Yves Barthas
– Charly e Chantal Lot
– Pierre Barthas
– Erwens
Espanol :
Circul’ Anim de Villemoustaussou organiza un concierto solidario en respuesta a los devastadores incendios de las montañas de Corbières
Concierto con la presencia de
– Jean-Yves Barthas
– Charly y Chantal Lot
– Pierre Barthas
– Erwens
L’événement CONCERT SOLIDAIRE POUR LES CORBIÈRES Villemoustaussou a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme