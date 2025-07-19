Concert Solozaraf Le rouge gorge Réville

Concert Solozaraf Le rouge gorge Réville samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Concert Solozaraf

Le rouge gorge 19 Route des Monts Réville Manche





Début : 2025-07-19 16:00:00

fin : 2025-07-19 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

SOLORAZAF MADAGASCAR GUITAR SOLO Solo Razafindrakoto dit Solorazaf est un guitariste et compositeur malgache de world jazz et de world music. Il impose un univers radicalement différent, à base des tempos de Madagascar enrichis de son goût pour les harmonies jazz et le folk.

Le rouge gorge 19 Route des Monts Réville 50760 Manche Normandie +33 6 82 15 49 02 gvmusicdelamer@gmail.com

English : Concert Solozaraf

SOLORAZAF « MADAGASCAR GUITAR SOLO » Solo Razafindrakoto aka Solorazaf is a Madagascan world jazz and world music guitarist and composer. He imposes a radically different universe, based on the tempos of Madagascar enriched by his taste for jazz and folk harmonies.

German :

SOLORAZAF » MADAGASCAR GUITAR SOLO » Solo Razafindrakoto, genannt Solorazaf, ist ein madagassischer Gitarrist und Komponist von Weltjazz und Weltmusik. Er setzt ein radikal anderes Universum durch, das auf den Tempi Madagaskars basiert und mit seiner Vorliebe für Jazz-Harmonien und Folk angereichert ist.

Italiano :

SOLORAZAF » MADAGASCAR GUITAR SOLO » Solo Razafindrakoto aka Solorazaf è un chitarrista e compositore malgascio di world jazz e world music. Crea un universo radicalmente diverso, basato sui tempi del Madagascar e arricchito dal suo gusto per le armonie jazz e folk.

Espanol :

SOLORAZAF » MADAGASCAR GUITAR SOLO » Solo Razafindrakoto aka Solorazaf es un guitarrista y compositor malgache de world jazz y world music. Crea un universo radicalmente diferente, basado en los tempos de Madagascar y enriquecido por su gusto por el jazz y las armonías folclóricas.

