Concert Sons + Mock Media LES TRINITAIRES Metz

Concert Sons + Mock Media

LES TRINITAIRES 12 rue des Trinitaires Metz Moselle

Tarif : 15 EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date et horaire :

Jeudi 2025-11-06 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-06

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

SONS s’est fait un nom au Benelux avec son premier album Family Dinner (2019) et a été remarqué en Allemagne, en France, en Suisse et en Grèce avec son successeur Sweet Boy (2022).

Ces deux premiers albums ont marqué les esprits avec leur rock & roll puissant leurs gros riffs et des refrains qui se chantent Le groupe belge vient de publier son nouveau single Do My Thing , extrait de son nouvel album Hallo, dont la sortie est prévue pour le 26 septembre sur [PIAS] Recordings. Groovy, irrésistible et très dansant, Do My Thing prouve que SONS ose remettre en question son son punk hardcore et n’a pas peur d’expérimenter.

Avec Hallo, le quatuor belge entre dans une nouvelle ère, dans laquelle son garage rock explosif cède la place à des chansons qui brillent désormais de mille feux. Hallo est le son d’une jeunesse libérée.

Des vies vécues et de l’expérience qui frappe à la porte.Tout public

English :

SONS made a name for themselves in the Benelux with their debut album Family Dinner (2019), and were noticed in Germany, France, Switzerland and Greece with their successor Sweet Boy (2022).

These first two albums made their mark with powerful rock & roll, big riffs and sing-along choruses. The Belgian band have just released their new single Do My Thing , taken from their new album Hallo, due for release on September 26 on [PIAS] Recordings. Groovy, irresistible and very danceable, Do My Thing proves that SONS dares to question its hardcore punk sound and isn’t afraid to experiment.

With Hallo, the Belgian quartet enters a new era, in which their explosive garage rock gives way to songs that now shine with a thousand lights. Hallo is the sound of liberated youth.

Lives lived and experience knocking at the door.

German :

SONS hat sich mit seinem Debütalbum Family Dinner (2019) in den Benelux-Staaten einen Namen gemacht und wurde mit dem Nachfolger Sweet Boy (2022) auch in Deutschland, Frankreich, der Schweiz und Griechenland wahrgenommen.

Die ersten beiden Alben punkteten mit ihrem kraftvollen Rock & Roll ihren fetten Riffs und Refrains, die man mitsingen kann Die belgische Band hat gerade ihre neue Single Do My Thing aus ihrem neuen Album Hallo veröffentlicht, das am 26. September auf [PIAS] Recordings erscheinen soll. Groovy, unwiderstehlich und sehr tanzbar, beweist Do My Thing , dass SONS es wagen, ihren Hardcore-Punk in Frage zu stellen und keine Angst vor Experimenten haben.

Mit Hallo tritt das belgische Quartett in eine neue Ära ein, in der ihr explosiver Garagenrock Songs weicht, die nun in neuem Glanz erstrahlen. Hallo ist der Sound einer befreiten Jugend.

Gelebtes Leben und Erfahrung, die an die Tür klopft.

Italiano :

I SONS si sono fatti conoscere nel Benelux con il loro album di debutto Family Dinner (2019) e si sono fatti notare in Germania, Francia, Svizzera e Grecia con il suo successore Sweet Boy (2022).

Questi primi due album hanno lasciato il segno con un rock & roll potente, grandi riff e ritornelli da cantare La band belga ha appena pubblicato il nuovo singolo Do My Thing , tratto dal nuovo album Hallo, in uscita il 26 settembre su [PIAS] Recordings. Groovy, irresistibile e molto ballabile, Do My Thing dimostra che i SONS osano mettere in discussione il loro sound hardcore punk e non hanno paura di sperimentare.

Con Hallo, il quartetto belga entra in una nuova era, in cui il loro esplosivo garage rock lascia il posto a canzoni che ora brillano di mille luci. Hallo è il suono della gioventù liberata.

Vite vissute ed esperienze che bussano alla porta.

Espanol :

SONS se dieron a conocer en el Benelux con su álbum debut Family Dinner (2019), y se hicieron notar en Alemania, Francia, Suiza y Grecia con su sucesor Sweet Boy (2022).

Estos dos primeros álbumes dejaron su huella con un rock & roll potente, grandes riffs y estribillos para cantar La banda belga acaba de lanzar su nuevo single ‘Do My Thing’, extraído de su nuevo álbum Hallo, que saldrá a la venta el 26 de septiembre a través de [PIAS] Recordings. Groovy, irresistible y muy bailable, Do My Thing demuestra que SONS se atreven a cuestionar su sonido hardcore punk y no tienen miedo de experimentar.

Con Hallo, el cuarteto belga entra en una nueva era, en la que su explosivo garage rock da paso a canciones que ahora brillan con mil luces. Hallo es el sonido de la juventud liberada.

Vidas vividas y experiencias que llaman a la puerta.

