Concert Sophie Alour Trio Espace Arc-en-Ciel Chalais

Concert Sophie Alour Trio

Espace Arc-en-Ciel 1A rue Victor Hugo Chalais Charente

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

La saxophoniste Sophie Alour, présentera un trio inédit composé de Pierre Perchaud à la guitare, avec qui elle tourne régulièrement depuis quelques années et Tony Paeleman, fraîchement arrivé dans son équipage, au Fender Rhodes et synthétiseur

.

Espace Arc-en-Ciel 1A rue Victor Hugo Chalais 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 04 18 91 respirejazzfestival@yahoo.fr

English : Concert Sophie Alour Trio

Saxophonist Sophie Alour will present an original trio featuring Pierre Perchaud on guitar, with whom she has toured regularly for several years, and Tony Paeleman, a new addition to her crew, on Fender Rhodes and synthesizer

German : Concert Sophie Alour Trio

Die Saxophonistin Sophie Alour wird ein neuartiges Trio präsentieren, bestehend aus Pierre Perchaud an der Gitarre, mit dem sie seit einigen Jahren regelmäßig tourt, und Tony Paeleman, frisch in ihrer Crew, an Fender Rhodes und Synthesizer

Italiano : Concert Sophie Alour Trio

La sassofonista Sophie Alour presenterà un trio inedito con Pierre Perchaud alla chitarra, con cui è in tournée regolarmente da diversi anni, e Tony Paeleman, aggiuntosi di recente al suo gruppo, al Fender Rhodes e al sintetizzatore

Espanol : Concert Sophie Alour Trio

La saxofonista Sophie Alour presentará un nuevo trío con Pierre Perchaud a la guitarra, con quien gira regularmente desde hace varios años, y Tony Paeleman, recientemente incorporado a su equipo, al Fender Rhodes y al sintetizador

L’événement Concert Sophie Alour Trio Chalais a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente