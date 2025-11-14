Concert Soroptimist Place Henri Dunant Angoulême

Concert Soroptimist

Concert exceptionnel des enseignants du Conservatoire, en partenariat avec l’ONG Soroptimist, au profit de l’attribution de bourses à trois élèves talentueux. Une soirée solidaire où la musique célèbre le partage et l’avenir des jeunes artistes.

English :

An exceptional concert by the Conservatoire?s teaching staff, in partnership with the NGO Soroptimist, to benefit the awarding of scholarships to three talented students. An evening of solidarity, where music celebrates sharing and the future of young artists.

German :

Ein außergewöhnliches Konzert von Lehrern des Konservatoriums in Zusammenarbeit mit der NGO Soroptimist, um drei talentierten Schülern ein Stipendium zu verleihen. Ein solidarischer Abend, an dem die Musik das Teilen und die Zukunft junger Künstler feiert.

Italiano :

Un concerto eccezionale del corpo docente del Conservatorio, in collaborazione con l’ONG Soroptimist, a favore delle borse di studio per tre studenti di talento. Una serata di solidarietà, dove la musica celebra la condivisione e il futuro dei giovani artisti.

Espanol :

Un concierto excepcional del profesorado del Conservatorio, en colaboración con la ONG Soroptimist, a beneficio de las becas de tres estudiantes con talento. Una velada solidaria, donde la música celebra el compartir y el futuro de los jóvenes artistas.

