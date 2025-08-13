Concert soul/funk Julia and the Alley Cats chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort
Concert soul/funk Julia and the Alley Cats chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort mercredi 13 août 2025.
Concert soul/funk Julia and the Alley Cats
chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2025-08-13 19:30:00
fin : 2025-08-13 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-13
Julia and The Alley Cats est un groupe de Soul/Funk qui reprend les plus grands standards du genre.
.
chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine leclos@mailo.com
English : Konzert Soul/Funk: Julia und die Alley Cats
Julia and The Alley Cats is a soul/funk band that covers the greatest hits of the genre.
German : Konzert Soul/Funk: Julia und die Alley Cats
Julia and The Alley Cats ist eine Soul/Funk-Band, die die größten Hits dieses Genres covert.
Italiano :
Julia and The Alley Cats sono un gruppo Soul/Funk che coverizza i più grandi standard del genere.
Espanol :
Julia and The Alley Cats son un grupo de Soul/Funk que versiona los grandes estándares del género.
L’événement Concert soul/funk Julia and the Alley Cats Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-08-01 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan