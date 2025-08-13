Concert soul/funk Julia and the Alley Cats chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort

Concert soul/funk Julia and the Alley Cats chemin de la Vieille Forme Rochefort mercredi 13 août 2025.

Concert soul/funk Julia and the Alley Cats

chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : Mercredi 2025-08-13 19:30:00

fin : 2025-08-13 23:30:00

2025-08-13

Julia and The Alley Cats est un groupe de Soul/Funk qui reprend les plus grands standards du genre.

chemin de la Vieille Forme Le Clos Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine leclos@mailo.com

English : Konzert Soul/Funk: Julia und die Alley Cats

Julia and The Alley Cats is a soul/funk band that covers the greatest hits of the genre.

German : Konzert Soul/Funk: Julia und die Alley Cats

Julia and The Alley Cats ist eine Soul/Funk-Band, die die größten Hits dieses Genres covert.

Italiano :

Julia and The Alley Cats sono un gruppo Soul/Funk che coverizza i più grandi standard del genere.

Espanol :

Julia and The Alley Cats son un grupo de Soul/Funk que versiona los grandes estándares del género.

