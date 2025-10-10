Concert Soul Gospel Nobody Knows Poupry

Poupry

10 octobre 2025 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-10

2025-10-10

Grand concert Soul & Gospel gratuit avec le groupe Nobody Knows

L’église de Poupry résonne de voix puissantes et d’harmonies chaleureuses Nobody Knows t’invite à un voyage soul & gospel, entre standards revisités et élan collectif. L’ambiance est conviviale et accessible à tous ; on profite d’un beau moment musical dans un cadre patrimonial intimiste. En amont, la place du village accueille le food-truck Gourmand’Elo pour une pause salée ou sucrée ; à l’issue du concert, le verre de l’amitié est offert à la salle communale. Une soirée simple, festive et généreuse, parfaite à partager en famille ou entre amis. .

Poupry 28140 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 80 02 31 communedepoupry@wanadoo.fr

