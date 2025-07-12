Concert Sound of Floyd Jarville-la-Malgrange 12 juillet 2025 20:30

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concert Sound of Floyd Kiosque Jarville-la-Malgrange Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-12 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-12

Date(s) :

2025-07-12

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Une soirée pour vibrer en live aux sons de l’un des groupes les plus mythiques du XXe siècle, Pink Floyd, interprété par des musiciens passionnés et fidèles

à ce monument du rock progressif.Tout public

Kiosque

Jarville-la-Malgrange 54140 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage visits and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive in Nancy and its Metropolis.

An evening of live music from one of the most legendary bands of the 20th century, Pink Floyd, performed by musicians who are passionate about and faithful to this monument to progressive rock

this monument to progressive rock.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Ein Abend, um live zu den Klängen einer der legendärsten Bands des 20. Jahrhunderts, Pink Floyd, zu vibrieren, gespielt von leidenschaftlichen und treuen Musikern

jahrhunderts, die diesem Monument des Progressive Rocks treu geblieben sind.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Una serata di musica dal vivo di uno dei gruppi più leggendari del XX secolo, i Pink Floyd, eseguita da musicisti appassionati e fedeli a questo monumento del rock progressivo

a questo monumento del rock progressivo.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Una velada de música en directo de uno de los grupos más legendarios del siglo XX, Pink Floyd, interpretada por músicos apasionados y fieles a este monumento al rock progresivo

a este monumento del rock progresivo.

L'événement Concert Sound of Floyd Jarville-la-Malgrange a été mis à jour le 2025-06-22 par DESTINATION NANCY