Concert cour du prieuré Sourzac

Concert

Concert cour du prieuré Sourzac dimanche 19 avril 2026.

Concert

cour du prieuré Eglise Sourzac Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-19
fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :
2026-04-19

Chorale Ensemble 2 poche

17h, église.

Participation libre au chapeau

Sourzac Patrimoine 06 87 05 06 96
Chorale Ensemble 2 poche

17h, église.

Participation libre au chapeau

Sourzac Patrimoine 06 87 05 06 96   .

cour du prieuré Eglise Sourzac 24400 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 05 06 96 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert

Ensemble 2 poche choir

5pm, church.

Free participation by hat

Sourzac Patrimoine 06 87 05 06 96

L’événement Concert Sourzac a été mis à jour le 2026-02-21 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord