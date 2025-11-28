Concert Stan & The Satellites Romans-sur-Isère
Concert Stan & The Satellites Romans-sur-Isère vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Concert Stan & The Satellites
15 place Charles de Gaulle Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Début : 2025-11-28 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-28
2025-11-28
La Charrette présente Stan & the Satellites, en concert sur place.
Envie d’entendre un concert voix et guitare? N’hésitez plus.
15 place Charles de Gaulle Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 04 25 lacharretteromans@wanadoo.fr
English :
La Charrette presents Stan & the Satellites, in concert on site.
Want to hear a guitar and voice concert? Don’t hesitate.
German :
La Charrette präsentiert Stan & the Satellites, ein Konzert vor Ort.
Möchten Sie ein Konzert mit Stimme und Gitarre hören? Zögern Sie nicht länger.
Italiano :
La Charrette presenta Stan & the Satellites, in concerto sul posto.
Avete voglia di un concerto di chitarra e voce? Fate pure.
Espanol :
La Charrette presenta a Stan & the Satellites, en concierto in situ.
¿Te apetece un concierto de guitarra y voz? Pues adelante.
