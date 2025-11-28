Concert Stan & The Satellites

15 place Charles de Gaulle Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-28 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-28

Date(s) :

2025-11-28

La Charrette présente Stan & the Satellites, en concert sur place.

Envie d’entendre un concert voix et guitare? N’hésitez plus.

15 place Charles de Gaulle Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 04 25 lacharretteromans@wanadoo.fr

English :

La Charrette presents Stan & the Satellites, in concert on site.

Want to hear a guitar and voice concert? Don’t hesitate.

German :

La Charrette präsentiert Stan & the Satellites, ein Konzert vor Ort.

Möchten Sie ein Konzert mit Stimme und Gitarre hören? Zögern Sie nicht länger.

Italiano :

La Charrette presenta Stan & the Satellites, in concerto sul posto.

Avete voglia di un concerto di chitarra e voce? Fate pure.

Espanol :

La Charrette presenta a Stan & the Satellites, en concierto in situ.

¿Te apetece un concierto de guitarra y voz? Pues adelante.

L’événement Concert Stan & The Satellites Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-11-13 par Valence Romans Tourisme