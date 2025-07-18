Concert Sun on the skin (pop-soul) Le Kiosque Romans-sur-Isère

Concert Sun on the skin (pop-soul) Le Kiosque Romans-sur-Isère vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

Concert Sun on the skin (pop-soul)

Le Kiosque 11 place Jules Nadi Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-18

fin : 2025-07-18

Date(s) :

2025-07-18

L’été continue au Kiosque ! Les grandes vacances sont là, et on vous a préparé une soirée magique !

Venez écouter le groupe « Sun on the Skin », un duo guitare & voix qui revisite vos morceaux pop soul préférés.

.

Le Kiosque 11 place Jules Nadi Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 52 92 43 92 lekiosque.romans@gmail.com

English :

Summer continues at the Kiosque! The summer vacations are here, and we’ve prepared a magical evening for you!

Come and listen to the band « Sun on the Skin », a guitar & voice duo revisiting your favorite pop soul tunes.

German :

Der Sommer am Kiosk geht weiter! Die großen Ferien sind da und wir haben einen magischen Abend für Sie vorbereitet!

Kommt und hört die Band « Sun on the Skin », ein Duo aus Gitarre und Stimme, das eure liebsten Pop-Soul-Songs neu interpretiert.

Italiano :

L’estate continua al Chiosco! Le vacanze estive sono arrivate e noi abbiamo in serbo per voi una serata magica!

Venite ad ascoltare il gruppo « Sun on the Skin », un duo chitarra e voce che rivisiterà le vostre canzoni pop soul preferite.

Espanol :

¡El verano continúa en el Kiosco! Las vacaciones de verano ya están aquí, ¡y tenemos preparada una velada mágica para ti!

Ven a escuchar al grupo « Sun on the Skin », un dúo de guitarra y voz que revisitará tus canciones favoritas de pop soul.

L’événement Concert Sun on the skin (pop-soul) Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-07-05 par Valence Romans Tourisme