CONCERT SWING ENGINE SWEET TRIO

Place de l’église Formiguères Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-30 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-30 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-30

Concert chants de Noël sur la place de l’église à côté des chalets….

.

Place de l’église Formiguères 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 47 35

English :

Christmas carol concert on the church square next to the chalets….

L’événement CONCERT SWING ENGINE SWEET TRIO Formiguères a été mis à jour le 2025-12-08 par POINT INFO REGIE DE FORMIGUERES