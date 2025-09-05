Concert swing jazz manouche Châteauroux
Concert swing jazz manouche Châteauroux vendredi 5 septembre 2025.
Concert swing jazz manouche
21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux Indre
Début : 2025-09-05 18:15:00
fin : 2025-09-05 20:00:00
2025-09-05
Pour terminer l’été en beauté, rien de tel que de se laisser émouvoir et enthousiasmer par ces incroyables musiciens !
Les frères Lapompe est un groupe de swing manouche, qui reprend les standards du genre, de Django à Angelo Débarre, en passant par les valses de Jo Privat ou les swings de Tchan Tchou Vidal.
Sur inscription. .
21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
