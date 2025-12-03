Concert Swing Machine Big Band feat Claire Aberleng Gramat
samedi 31 janvier 2026
Concert Swing Machine Big Band feat Claire Aberleng
Avenue Gambetta Gramat Lot
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 15 EUR
Début : 2026-01-31 20:30:00
2026-01-31
Près de 22 musiciens sont réunis sur scène pour une soirée exceptionnelle, dédiée au plaisir du son big band
et à la puissance d’une grande voix
Buvette sur place
Sur réservation
Avenue Gambetta Gramat 46500 Lot Occitanie +33 6 75 00 69 09
English :
Nearly 22 musicians come together on stage for an exceptional evening, dedicated to the pleasure of a big-band sound and the power of a great voice
and the power of a great voice
Refreshments on site
Reservations required
