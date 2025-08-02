CONCERT SYMPHONIQUE PAR L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE Saint-Nazaire

Mas d’Orola Saint-Nazaire Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-02 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02

Date(s) :
2025-08-02

Dirigé par Thimothé TOSI
  .

Mas d’Orola Saint-Nazaire 66570 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 73 62 62 

English :

Directed by Thimothé TOSI

German :

Geleitet von Thimothé TOSI

Italiano :

Diretto da Thimothé TOSI

Espanol :

Dirigida por Thimothé TOSI

