Concert SYNAPSON Qualimucho Gymnase Saint-Lary-Soulan

Concert SYNAPSON Qualimucho

Gymnase Gymnase de Saint-Lary Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-04-04

fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

CONCERT DE FIN DE SAISON UNE NUIT ÉLECTRO INOUBLIABLE

Pour célébrer ensemble cette fin de saison incroyable, on vous donne rendez-vous pour une soirée 100% musique électronique qui s’annonce mémorable !

✨ En tête d’affiche Synapson

Le duo phénomène de la scène électro française débarque pour un live vibrant et solaire. Entre beats puissants, mélodies envoûtantes et énergie contagieuse, préparez-vous à danser sans retenue. De Djon Maya Maï à leurs productions les plus récentes, Synapson promet un show intense, festif et fédérateur.

En première partie le collectif Qualimucho

Les DJs de Qualimucho ouvriront la soirée avec un set explosif mêlant house, techno et vibes groovy. Une montée en puissance progressive pour vous faire entrer dans la nuit comme il se doit !

Concert organisé dans le cadre Du Flocon à la Vague , produit par GaroEvents et l’Office de tourisme.

.

Gymnase Gymnase de Saint-Lary Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 50 81

English :

? END-OF-SEASON CONCERT ? AN UNFORGETTABLE ELECTRO NIGHT?

To celebrate the end of this incredible season together, we’re looking forward to a memorable 100% electronic music evening!

? Headlining: Synapson

The phenomenon duo of the French electro scene arrives for a vibrant and sunny live show. With their powerful beats, bewitching melodies and infectious energy, get ready to dance without restraint. From Djon Maya Maï to their most recent productions, Synapson promises an intense, festive and unifying show.

? Opening act: the Qualimucho collective

Qualimucho DJs open the evening with an explosive set mixing house, techno and groovy vibes. A gradual build-up of power to get you right into the night!

Concert organized as part of Du Flocon à la Vague , produced by GaroEvents and the Tourist Office.

