Concert Téléthon à Bagnac-sur-Célé Bagnac-sur-Célé

Concert Téléthon à Bagnac-sur-Célé

Salle des Fêtes Bagnac-sur-Célé Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-30 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Concert solidaire au profit du Téléthon, avec Michel Bezelgues (chanson) et le groupe vocal Rythme et Chant. Vente de gâteaux, vin chaud et boissons sur place. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à l’AFM-Téléthon. .

Salle des Fêtes Bagnac-sur-Célé 46270 Lot Occitanie choralerythmeetchant@gmail.com

English :

Concert in aid of the Telethon, with Michel Bezelgues (chanson) and the vocal group Rythme et Chant

German :

Solidaritätskonzert zugunsten des Telethon, mit Michel Bezelgues (Chanson) und der Vokalgruppe Rythme et Chant

Italiano :

Concerto a favore di Telethon, con Michel Bezelgues (chanson) e il gruppo vocale Rythme et Chant

Espanol :

Concierto a beneficio del Teletón, con Michel Bezelgues (chanson) y el grupo vocal Rythme et Chant

