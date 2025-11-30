Concert Téléthon à Bagnac-sur-Célé Bagnac-sur-Célé
Salle des Fêtes Bagnac-sur-Célé Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Début : 2025-11-30 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30
2025-11-30
Concert solidaire au profit du Téléthon, avec Michel Bezelgues (chanson) et le groupe vocal Rythme et Chant. Vente de gâteaux, vin chaud et boissons sur place. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à l’AFM-Téléthon. .
Salle des Fêtes Bagnac-sur-Célé 46270 Lot Occitanie choralerythmeetchant@gmail.com
English :
Concert in aid of the Telethon, with Michel Bezelgues (chanson) and the vocal group Rythme et Chant
German :
Solidaritätskonzert zugunsten des Telethon, mit Michel Bezelgues (Chanson) und der Vokalgruppe Rythme et Chant
Italiano :
Concerto a favore di Telethon, con Michel Bezelgues (chanson) e il gruppo vocale Rythme et Chant
Espanol :
Concierto a beneficio del Teletón, con Michel Bezelgues (chanson) y el grupo vocal Rythme et Chant
