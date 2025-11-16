Concert Téléthon à l’église de Châtelaillon-Plage Châtelaillon-Plage
Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime
–
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-16 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 19:00:00
2025-11-16
Voyagez à travers les cultures avec le concert Chants du Monde ! Rendez-vous à l’église Sainte-Madeleine de Châtelaillon-Plage pour une parenthèse musicale envoûtante et pleine d’émotions par la Chorale l’Océane.
Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 26 97 contact@chatelaillon-plage-tourisme.fr
English : Telethon concert at Châtelaillon-Plage church
Travel through cultures with the Chants du Monde concert! Join the Chorale l’Océane at Sainte-Madeleine church in Châtelaillon-Plage for a spellbinding musical interlude full of emotion.
German : Telethon-Konzert in der Kirche von Châtelaillon-Plage
Reisen Sie mit dem Konzert Chants du Monde durch die Kulturen! Treffen Sie sich in der Kirche Sainte-Madeleine in Châtelaillon-Plage zu einer bezaubernden musikalischen Klammer voller Emotionen durch den Chorale l’Océane.
Italiano :
Viaggiate attraverso le culture con il concerto Chants du Monde! Unisciti a noi nella chiesa di Sainte-Madeleine a Châtelaillon-Plage per un intermezzo musicale incantato e ricco di emozioni a cura del coro Océane.
Espanol : Concierto Teletón en la iglesia de Châtelaillon-Plage
Viaje a través de las culturas con el concierto Chants du Monde. Únase a la Chorale l’Océane en la iglesia Sainte-Madeleine de Châtelaillon-Plage para disfrutar de un fascinante interludio musical lleno de emoción.
