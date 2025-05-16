Concert The 4L Boys – Bar afterwork Le Triple Five Bourg-de-Péage, 16 mai 2025 21:00, Bourg-de-Péage.

Drôme

Concert The 4L Boys Bar afterwork Le Triple Five 430 Allée du Royans Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Début : 2025-05-16 21:00:00

fin : 2025-05-16 01:00:00

2025-05-16

Venez nombreux pour profiter des 4L Boys lors d’un concert live 100% rock ! Et pour poursuivre la soirée, DJ Seb Régal sera présent pour mettre une ambiance de folie !

Bar afterwork Le Triple Five 430 Allée du Royans

Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 79 85 42 76

Come one, come all, and enjoy the 4L Boys in a 100% rock concert! And to keep the party going, DJ Seb Régal will be on hand to set the mood!

Kommen Sie zahlreich und genießen Sie die 4L Boys bei einem Live-Konzert, das 100% Rock ist! Und um den Abend fortzusetzen, wird DJ Seb Régal anwesend sein und für eine Wahnsinnsstimmung sorgen!

Venite a godervi i 4L Boys in un concerto 100% rock! E per far sì che la festa continui, il DJ Seb Régal sarà a disposizione per creare l’atmosfera!

Ven a disfrutar de los 4L Boys en un concierto 100% rock Y para que la fiesta no pare, DJ Seb Régal se encargará de animar el ambiente

