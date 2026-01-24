Concert The Big Idea Arthez-de-Béarn
Concert The Big Idea Arthez-de-Béarn dimanche 25 janvier 2026.
Concert The Big Idea
14 Place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-25
fin : 2026-01-25
Date(s) :
2026-01-25
Les rockers de THE BIG IDEA seront au pingouin alternatif pour un concert. .
14 Place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 49 47 05
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert The Big Idea
L’événement Concert The Big Idea Arthez-de-Béarn a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par OT Coeur de Béarn