Concert The Cure Alone Le Yard Étretat

Le Yard 37 Rue Alphonse Karr Étretat Seine-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-22 21:00:00

2025-07-22

Rendez-vous Yard, cet établissement emblématique situé en plein coeur d’Etretat, le 22 juillet pour écouter The Cure Alone qui vous propose un concert hommage à Robert Smith et thé Cure.

Le Yard 37 Rue Alphonse Karr Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie normandie37@le-yard.com

English : Concert The Cure Alone

Rendezvous at the Yard, this iconic establishment in the heart of Etretat, on July 22 to hear The Cure Alone perform a tribute concert to Robert Smith and the Cure.

German :

Treffen Sie Yard, dieses emblematische Lokal im Herzen von Etretat, am 22. Juli, um The Cure Alone zu hören, die Ihnen ein Tributkonzert an Robert Smith und Tee Cure bieten.

Italiano :

Il 22 luglio recatevi allo Yard, un locale iconico nel cuore di Etretat, per ascoltare The Cure Alone che si esibiscono in un concerto tributo a Robert Smith e ai Cure.

Espanol :

Diríjase al Yard, este emblemático local situado en el corazón de Etretat, el 22 de julio para escuchar a The Cure Alone en un concierto homenaje a Robert Smith y The Cure.

