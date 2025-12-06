Concert The FKN’ METEORS Salle Maurice Gérardin Dommartin-lès-Toul

Concert The FKN’ METEORS

Salle Maurice Gérardin Allée de l'île des Sables Dommartin-lès-Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Samedi 2025-12-06 19:00:00

THE METEORS à Dommartin-lès-Toul Une nuit de Psychobilly inoubliable !

Préparez-vous pour une soirée qui va secouer la région et faire trembler les murs !

La légende du Psychobilly, the FKN’ METEORS, débarque pour un concert exceptionnel, organisé par Les Raptout et Rencontres Intemporelles. Attendez-vous à une énergie scénique démesurée et des riffs qui vous prendront aux tripes pour une nuit que vous n’oublierez pas de sitôt.

Programme de la soirée

19h ouverture des portes. Venez tôt pour vous assurer les meilleures places et profiter de l’ambiance dès le début.

Première partie DELIRIUM TREMENS (Psychobilly de l’Île de Ré)

Nés dans un râle guttural au milieu des années 90, le DELIRIUM TREMENS sont la réponse macabre aux besoin psychotiques de Rock’n’Roll, d’hémoglobine et de houblon. Ce trio de l’Île de Ré s’est extirpé d’un vieux cimetière pourri, assoiffé de vices maudits ! Après trois albums macabres gravés dans le marbre, Seb, Tof et AD continuent de hanter les bars et festivals avec leurs mélopées frénétiques. venez supporter (dans tous les sens du terme !) ce pur groupe de Psychobilly qui ne fait pas dans la dentelle.

Deuxième partie THE METEORS

Le groupe légendaire prendra possession de la scène pour un concert qui promet d’être mythique, rempli de leurs classiques et de leur énergie brute. Formé en 1980 à Londres, The Meteors est bien plus qu’un simple groupe ; c’est un institution et les pionniers du genre Psychobilly. Menés par le charismatique P. Paul Fenech, ils ont créé un son unique, mélangeant le rockabilly, le punk rock et des thèmes horrifiques. Connus pour leurs performances live intenses et leur fidélité à leurs racines Pure Psychobilly , ils ont influencé des générations de musiciens et continuent de faire vibrer les scènes du monde entier avec leur énergie inimitable. C’est l’occasion de voir des légendes à l’oeuvre !

Food Truck sur place.

Places limitées ! Nous vous conseillons vivement de prendre vos billets en prévente pour garantir votre accès à cet événement exclusif. Les places sont limitées, alors ne traîne pas !

Ne manquez pas cette opportunité unique de voir The Meteors en live dans une ambiance intime. Ce sera une nuit de pur Psychobilly.Tout public

Salle Maurice Gérardin Allée de l’île des Sables Dommartin-lès-Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est raptout54@gmail.com

English :

THE METEORS in Dommartin-lès-Toul: A night of unforgettable Psychobilly!

Get ready for an evening that will shake the region to its core!

Psychobilly legends the FKN’ METEORS arrive for an exceptional concert, organized by Les Raptout and Rencontres Intemporelles. Expect high energy on stage and riffs that will grab you by the gut for a night you won’t soon forget.

Evening program:

7pm: doors open. Come early to get the best seats and enjoy the atmosphere right from the start.

Opening act: DELIRIUM TREMENS (Île de Ré psychobilly)

Born in a guttural rattle in the mid-90s, DELIRIUM TREMENS are the macabre answer to psychotic cravings for rock’n’roll, hemoglobin and hops. This trio from the Île de Ré has extricated itself from an old rotting graveyard, thirsting for cursed vices! After three macabre albums set in marble, Seb, Tof and AD continue to haunt bars and festivals with their frenetic melodies. Come and support (in every sense of the word!) this pure psychobilly band who don’t mess around.

Part 2: THE METEORS

This legendary band will take the stage for what promises to be a mythical concert, packed with their classics and raw energy. Formed in 1980 in London, The Meteors are much more than just a band; they’re an institution and pioneers of the psychobilly genre. Led by the charismatic P. Paul Fenech, they have created a unique sound, blending rockabilly, punk rock and horrific themes. Known for their intense live performances and loyalty to their Pure Psychobilly roots, they have influenced generations of musicians and continue to rock stages around the world with their inimitable energy. This is your chance to see legends in action!

Food Truck on site.

Limited seating! We strongly advise you to buy your tickets in advance to guarantee your access to this exclusive event. Places are limited, so don’t delay!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see The Meteors live in an intimate setting. It’ll be a night of pure psychobilly.

German :

THE METEORS in Dommartin-lès-Toul: Eine unvergessliche Psychobilly-Nacht!

Machen Sie sich bereit für einen Abend, der die Region erschüttern und die Wände zum Wackeln bringen wird!

Die Legende des Psychobilly, the FKN’ METEORS, kommt für ein außergewöhnliches Konzert, das von Les Raptout und Rencontres Intemporelles organisiert wird. Freuen Sie sich auf eine überdimensionale Bühnenenergie und Riffs, die Sie in den Bann ziehen werden, für eine Nacht, die Sie so schnell nicht vergessen werden.

Programm des Abends

19:00 Uhr: Türöffnung. Kommen Sie früh, um sich die besten Plätze zu sichern und die Stimmung von Anfang an zu genießen.

Erster Teil: DELIRIUM TREMENS (Psychobilly von der Île de Ré)

Die DELIRIUM TREMENS wurden in einem kehligen Röcheln Mitte der 90er Jahre geboren und sind die makabre Antwort auf die psychotischen Bedürfnisse nach Rock’n’Roll, Hämoglobin und Hopfen. Dieses Trio von der Île de Ré hat sich aus einem alten, verrotteten Friedhof befreit und dürstet nach verfluchten Lastern! Nach drei makabren, in Marmor gemeißelten Alben suchen Seb, Tof und AD weiterhin Bars und Festivals mit ihren frenetischen Melodien heim. Kommen Sie und unterstützen Sie (in jedem Sinne des Wortes!) diese reine Psychobilly-Band, die nicht auf den Mund gefallen ist.

Zweiter Teil: THE METEORS

Die legendäre Band wird die Bühne für ein Konzert in Beschlag nehmen, das legendär zu werden verspricht, vollgepackt mit ihren Klassikern und ihrer rohen Energie. Die 1980 in London gegründeten The Meteors sind weit mehr als nur eine Band; sie sind eine Institution und die Pioniere des Psychobilly-Genres. Angeführt von dem charismatischen P. Paul Fenech haben sie einen einzigartigen Sound geschaffen, der Rockabilly, Punkrock und Horrorthemen miteinander vermischt. Bekannt für ihre intensiven Live-Auftritte und das Festhalten an ihren Pure Psychobilly -Wurzeln, haben sie Generationen von Musikern beeinflusst und rocken mit ihrer unnachahmlichen Energie immer noch die Bühnen der ganzen Welt. Dies ist Ihre Chance, Legenden bei der Arbeit zuzusehen!

Food Truck vor Ort.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen! Wir empfehlen Ihnen dringend, Ihre Tickets im Vorverkauf zu erwerben, um Ihren Zugang zu dieser exklusiven Veranstaltung zu sichern. Die Plätze sind begrenzt, also trödeln Sie nicht!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese einmalige Gelegenheit, The Meteors live in einer intimen Atmosphäre zu erleben. Es wird eine Nacht des puren Psychobilly.

Italiano :

THE METEORS a Dommartin-lès-Toul: una notte di Psychobilly indimenticabile!

Preparatevi a una notte che scuoterà la regione nel profondo!

Le leggende dello Psychobilly, gli FKN’ METEORS, tornano per un concerto eccezionale, organizzato da Les Raptout e Rencontres Intemporelles. Aspettatevi un palco pieno di energia e riff che vi prenderanno per le budella per una notte che non dimenticherete presto.

Programma della serata:

ore 19:00: apertura delle porte. Arrivate presto per ottenere i posti migliori e godervi l’atmosfera fin dall’inizio.

Opening act: DELIRIUM TREMENS (Psychobilly da Île de Ré)

Nati in un rantolo gutturale a metà degli anni ’90, i DELIRIUM TREMENS sono la macabra risposta alle voglie psicotiche di rock’n’roll, emoglobina e luppolo. Questo trio dell’Ile de Ré si è tirato fuori da un vecchio cimitero in decomposizione, assetato di vizi maledetti! Dopo tre macabri album, Seb, Tof e AD continuano a infestare bar e festival con le loro frenetiche melodie. Venite a sostenere (in tutti i sensi!) questa pura band Psychobilly che non scherza.

Seconda parte: THE METEORS

Questa leggendaria band salirà sul palco per quello che si preannuncia come un concerto leggendario, ricco dei suoi classici e della sua energia. Formatisi nel 1980 a Londra, i Meteors sono molto più di una semplice band: sono un’istituzione e i pionieri del genere Psychobilly. Guidati dal carismatico P. Paul Fenech, hanno creato un sound unico, fondendo rockabilly, punk rock e temi orrorifici. Conosciuti per le loro intense esibizioni dal vivo e per la fedeltà alle loro radici Pure Psychobilly , hanno influenzato generazioni di musicisti e continuano a calcare i palchi di tutto il mondo con la loro inimitabile energia. Questa è la vostra occasione per vedere queste leggende in azione!

Food Truck sul posto.

Posti limitati! Vi consigliamo vivamente di acquistare i biglietti in anticipo per garantirvi l’accesso a questo evento esclusivo. I posti sono limitati, quindi non indugiate!

Non perdete questa opportunità unica di vedere i Meteors dal vivo in un ambiente intimo. Sarà una notte di puro Psychobilly.

Espanol :

THE METEORS en Dommartin-lès-Toul: ¡Una noche de Psychobilly inolvidable!

¡Prepárate para una noche que sacudirá la región hasta sus cimientos!

Las leyendas del Psychobilly FKN’ METEORS vuelven para un concierto excepcional, organizado por Les Raptout y Rencontres Intemporelles. Te espera un escenario lleno de energía y riffs que te agarrarán por las tripas para una noche que no olvidarás.

Programa de la velada:

19.00 h: Apertura de puertas. Llegue pronto para conseguir los mejores asientos y disfrutar del ambiente desde el principio.

Actuación de apertura: DELIRIUM TREMENS (Psychobilly de Île de Ré)

Nacidos de un traqueteo gutural a mediados de los años 90, DELIRIUM TREMENS son la respuesta macabra a las ansias psicóticas de rock’n’roll, hemoglobina y lúpulo. Este trío de la isla de Ré se ha desenterrado de un viejo cementerio putrefacto, ¡sediento de vicios malditos! Después de tres álbumes macabros, Seb, Tof y AD siguen rondando bares y festivales con sus melodías frenéticas. Venga a apoyar (¡en todos los sentidos de la palabra!) a esta banda de Psychobilly puro que no se anda con chiquitas.

Segunda parte: THE METEORS

Esta legendaria banda se subirá al escenario en lo que promete ser un concierto legendario, repleto de sus clásicos y su energía en estado puro. Formados en 1980 en Londres, The Meteors son mucho más que una banda, son una institución y pioneros del género Psychobilly. Liderados por el carismático P. Paul Fenech, han creado un sonido único, mezcla de rockabilly, punk rock y temas terroríficos. Conocidos por sus intensas actuaciones en directo y su fidelidad a sus raíces Pure Psychobilly , han influido en generaciones de músicos y siguen sacudiendo escenarios de todo el mundo con su inimitable energía. ¡Esta es su oportunidad de ver a estas leyendas en acción!

Camión de comida in situ.

Aforo limitado Le recomendamos encarecidamente que adquiera sus entradas con antelación para garantizar su acceso a este exclusivo evento. Las plazas son limitadas, ¡así que no se demore!

No te pierdas esta oportunidad única de ver a The Meteors en directo en un ambiente íntimo. Será una noche de puro Psychobilly.

